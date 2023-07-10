Motorsport
Associated Press

Verstappen takes 6th F1 victory in a row at British GP

6:30am
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone. (Source: Associated Press)

Max Verstappen recovered from a slow start to win the British Grand Prix on Sunday for his sixth Formula One win in a row as Lando Norris held off fellow British driver Lewis Hamilton in a thrilling battle for second.

Starting on pole position, Verstappen was overtaken off the line by McLaren's Norris in what he later admitted was a "terrible" start but swept back into the lead on lap five and held on until the end. Red Bull has won all 10 races this year, 11 in a row, including the final race of 2022, matching the record McLaren with 11 consecutive wins in 1988.

Norris had been expected to drop back after qualifying a surprise second on the grid but instead remained Verstappen's closest challenger throughout the race. After a safety car restart, he fought wheel-to-wheel with seven-time champion Hamilton who had what were, in theory, faster tires but held on to second for his and McLaren's best result since 2021. "It was an amazing fight," Norris said.

Hamilton had started seventh and credited the crowd for powering him to a 14th career podium finish at his home race. "I didn't do it. The crowd did," he said. "I felt the energy, I felt the support. This is the reason we got back up there."

McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri was a career-best fourth ahead of Hamilton's Mercedes teammate George Russell as McLaren's upgraded car proved far more competitive than even the team had predicted.

Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez was off the podium for the fourth time in five races after starting 15th, with seventh for Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and an impressive eighth for Alexander Albon of Williams.

When Kevin Magnussen broke down with flames coming from the back of his Haas on lap 33 of 52, it gave drivers, including Verstappen, Norris and Hamilton, the chance to pit under the safety car without losing time. Ferrari was among the losers because Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz had just pitted. They finished ninth and 10th, respectively.

MotorsportUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Kiwi motorcycle racer Damon Rees dies in UK

Kiwi motorcycle racer Damon Rees dies in UK

His wife confirmed he died in Hull Hospital after undergoing surgery.

Sat, Jul 1

Ferrari topples Toyota in return to 24 Hours of Le Mans

Ferrari topples Toyota in return to 24 Hours of Le Mans

Ferrari last competed at Le Mans in 1973 but returned to Circuit de la Sarthe this year as part of a new hyper class category that features hybrid technology.

Mon, Jun 12

Magazine's AI Michael Schumacher stunt 'too stupid to be true'

Magazine's AI Michael Schumacher stunt 'too stupid to be true'

Thu, Apr 20

Young Kiwi engineering students visit McLaren supercars in Britain

Young Kiwi engineering students visit McLaren supercars in Britain

Sun, Mar 5

2:02

Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78

Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78

October 23, 2022

Pierre Gasly moves to Alpine to set up an all-French lineup in F1

Pierre Gasly moves to Alpine to set up an all-French lineup in F1

October 8, 2022

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Police car collides with bush shelter during Akl chase

Police car collides with bush shelter during Akl chase

48 mins ago

Russia halts traffic on key bridge after reported missile

Russia halts traffic on key bridge after reported missile

6:30am

Verstappen takes 6th F1 victory in a row at British GP

Verstappen takes 6th F1 victory in a row at British GP

6:20am

NZ signs free trade agreement with European Union

NZ signs free trade agreement with European Union

6:00am

England keeps Ashes series alive with dramatic win over Australia

England keeps Ashes series alive with dramatic win over Australia

5:40am

Spain mock haka days before start of FIFA World Cup

0:08

Spain mock haka days before start of FIFA World Cup
1
2
3
4
5
6