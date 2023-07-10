World
Associated Press

Second 8yo girl dies following SUV crash into London school

1:56pm
Eight-year-old Nuria Sajjad, left, died in hospital three days after a crash that also killed eight-year-old Selena Lau.

Eight-year-old Nuria Sajjad, left, died in hospital three days after a crash that also killed eight-year-old Selena Lau. (Source: Daily Mail Australia)

A second eight-year-old girl has died after an SUV crashed into an elementary school in the Wimbledon area of London, British police said this morning.

The Metropolitan Police force said Nuria Sajjad died in a London hospital today, three days after the crash.

Sajjad’s family said in a statement that “Nuria was the light of our lives. She embodied joy, kindness and generosity and she was loved by all around her”.

Another eight-year-old, Selena Lau, died Friday after a Land Rover plowed through a fence and hit a building at the Study Preparatory School, a private school for girls in the quiet suburb.

The crash happened about 1.6km from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which is hosting the world-famous Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Police said the collision, which happened while the children were having an outdoor end-of-year party on the school's premises, was not terror-related.

The 46-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and later released on bail pending further investigation.

Several other people were taken to hospitals after the crash, including a woman in her 40s who remains in a serious condition.

