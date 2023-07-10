World
Associated Press

Russia halts traffic on key bridge after reported missile

49 mins ago
A Ukrainian policeman of special police unit fires a D-30 cannon towards Russian positions at the front line.

A Ukrainian policeman of special police unit fires a D-30 cannon towards Russian positions at the front line. (Source: Associated Press)

Russian-installed authorities in the Crimean peninsula have reported shooting down a cruise missile near the city of Kerch and briefly suspending traffic on the Kerch bridge that links the annexed territory to Russia.

The Moscow-appointed governor of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov said the interception of the missile by Russian air defences didn't result in any damage or casualties. He didn't offer any details, including the type of the missile and its origin.

In the nearby Russian region of Rostov, authorities also reported shooting down a missile. Governor Vasily Golubev said the missile was Ukrainian, and its debris damaged the roofs of several buildings. No casualties have been reported.

Such attacks far beyond the front line on Russian regions on the border with Ukraine or the annexed Crimean peninsula have become common during the war in Ukraine that has just surpassed its 500-day mark.

Officials in Russian regions and Moscow-appointed authorities in Crimea, which was illegally annexed in 2014, have regularly reported explosions, drone strikes, and even cross-border raids by Ukrainian saboteurs. Kyiv has never openly taken responsibility for these attacks.

Last October, a massive explosion severely damaged the Kerch Bridge — a key transport and supply route for Russian troops in Crimea — leaving it out of commission for weeks. In what appeared to be the first direct admission of Kyiv's involvement, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar, in a Telegram post on Saturday (local time), listed the attack among the country's main achievements in the war so far.

"(It's been) 273 days since (we) carried out the first strike on the Crimean bridge in order to disrupt the logistics for the Russians," Maliar wrote.

Among other successes, she also mentioned the sinking of the Moskva cruiser — something the Russian authorities refused to attribute to a Ukrainian attack.

Maliar's post caught the attention of Russian state media and officials. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova once again called President Volodymyr Zelensky's government a "terrorist regime" in an online statement condemning the attack.

WorldRussia invades UkraineUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

German county elects far-right candidate, first since Nazi era

German county elects far-right candidate, first since Nazi era

Sonneberg has a relatively small population of 56,800, but the win was a symbolic milestone for the AfD.

9:54am

'Spirit of hairdressing' spat the latest strange twist in Ashes series

'Spirit of hairdressing' spat the latest strange twist in Ashes series

The hair-raising tale comes days after Alex Carey was installed as public enemy No. 1 in England following his controversial stumping of opposite number Jonny Bairstow.

9:18am

Scotland wants to decriminalise drugs. The UK govt says no

Scotland wants to decriminalise drugs. The UK govt says no

Sun, Jul 9

Late Italian PM Berlusconi leaves $53m for 'mafia-linked' friend

Late Italian PM Berlusconi leaves $53m for 'mafia-linked' friend

Sat, Jul 8

Arrest made over German woman’s 1978 cold case killing

Arrest made over German woman’s 1978 cold case killing

Sat, Jul 8

Girl, 8, clinging to life after deadly London school crash

Girl, 8, clinging to life after deadly London school crash

Sat, Jul 8

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Police car collides with bush shelter during Akl chase

Police car collides with bush shelter during Akl chase

49 mins ago

Russia halts traffic on key bridge after reported missile

Russia halts traffic on key bridge after reported missile

6:30am

Verstappen takes 6th F1 victory in a row at British GP

Verstappen takes 6th F1 victory in a row at British GP

6:20am

NZ signs free trade agreement with European Union

3:48

NZ signs free trade agreement with European Union

6:00am

England keeps Ashes series alive with dramatic win over Australia

England keeps Ashes series alive with dramatic win over Australia

5:40am

Spain mock haka days before start of FIFA World Cup

0:08

Spain mock haka days before start of FIFA World Cup
1
2
3
4
5
6