Police car collides with bush shelter during Akl chase

A police car lost control and crashed into a bus shelter while going after a fleeing driver overnight.

The incident unfolded about 12.30am this morning when the police found a vehicle involved in "fleeing driver events" in the past. The vehicle didn't have a current registration.

Officers signalled for the vehicle to stop using lights and sirens but the driver didn't, kicking off a pursuit on Great South Rd towards Newmarket.

It reached Market Rd, where both the police car and the fleeing driver had to cross into the flush median to avoid a member of the public.

Police say the officer was forced to take evasive action to avoid striking a raised centre but they lost control and crashed into a bus shelter and power pole.

Nobody was injured. Inquiries to locate the fleeing driver are ongoing.