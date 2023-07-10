World
AAP

Charges after teen dared to ride through airport baggage carousel

59 mins ago
Teen entering restricted baggage carousel area in Canberra.

Teen entering restricted baggage carousel area in Canberra. (Source: Australian Federal Police.)

Two Queensland travellers have been charged after a teenage boy was allegedly dared to ride on the baggage carousel at Canberra Airport.

CCTV footage showed two men filming the teenager as he entered a secure area on the carousel on July 2.

Police intercepted two passengers - a man, 58, and a child, 14 - at Canberra on Sunday before the pair boarded a return flight to Queensland.

Investigators seized a phone, which allegedly contained footage of the security breach.

Detective Acting Inspector Jon Horrocks said the AFP had zero tolerance for poor airport behaviour.

"Airport security is no joke, and restrictions exist to ensure the safety and security of the travelling public and workers," he said.

"Canberra Airport Group, the AFP and industry partners take any security breaches at airports seriously, and people can be prosecuted if they commit a criminal offence."

The pair were charged with entering a secure restricted area, with the man to face ACT Magistrates Court on October 3.

WorldCrime and JusticeAustralia

