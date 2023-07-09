Football
Associated Press

US star Rapinoe to retire after NWSL season and fourth World Cup

10:31am
Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan celebrate during their victory over the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup in 2019.

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan celebrate during their victory over the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup in 2019. (Source: Photosport)

US women’s football star Megan Rapinoe is ready to retire after an illustrious career in which she won an Olympic gold medal, two World Cups and never shied away from using her platform to spotlight social issues.

Rapinoe, 38, announced this morning her fourth World Cup will be her last and she'll officially retire with the OL Reign at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season.

Rapinoe and the US team are aiming for a third consecutive title when the Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. The US plays Wales in a final tune-up match tomorrow in California before leaving for the World Cup.

“I’m just really grateful to be able to do it in this way," Rapinoe said in San Jose, California, ahead of the match.

“I understand that it is incredibly rare for athletes of any stature to be able to go out in their own way, on their own terms, at the time that they want, in a way that feels really peaceful and settled for them.

"So just wanted to do it now and honestly kind of get it out of the way before we go down to New Zealand so we can focus on the task at hand, which is winning another World Cup.”

At the 2019 World Cup in France, Rapinoe scored six goals over the course of the tournament, including a penalty in a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in the final. She also finished with three assists and claimed the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball for the best overall player. Rapinoe also took home the Ballon d’Or and the Best FIFA Women’s Player awards — the game’s top individual honors — for her play in 2019.

Rapinoe is tied with Abby Wambach for third all-time in assists for the US Women's National Team and is one of only seven players in team history with more than 50 career goals and assists. She first played for the US senior team in 2006.

Rapinoe has played her entire 11-year NWSL career for the Reign. She has scored the sixth most goals in league history with 48.

An outspoken advocate for equal pay in women’s soccer and supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, President Joe Biden last year awarded Rapinoe the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Rapinoe was the first white athlete and first female to kneel during the national anthem in solidarity with former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, according to US Soccer.

She is engaged to be married to women’s basketball icon Sue Bird.

“I don’t even think there are words to say what she’s meant to the growth of soccer in this country, and not just this country, worldwide," US forward Sophia Smith said.

"She is a legend. ... So it is a really sad and bittersweet time. But I’m excited to be able to go on this last journey with her in the World Cup and see all the great things that she does after her career.”

FootballFIFA World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

Football Ferns prepare for one last hit-out before World Cup

Football Ferns prepare for one last hit-out before World Cup

Napier will host its first ever international football match as the Football Ferns take on Vietnam.

8:00pm

2:10

Tino Rangatiratanga to fly at all 29 FIFA World Cup games in NZ

Tino Rangatiratanga to fly at all 29 FIFA World Cup games in NZ

The Australian Aboriginal flag and the Torres Strait Islander flag will also be displayed at the 35 matches played in Australia.

Fri, Jul 7

Football Ferns coach yet to speak to departed Moore in-person

Football Ferns coach yet to speak to departed Moore in-person

Fri, Jul 7

0:49

Norway superstar Hegerberg determined to put on a show in NZ

Norway superstar Hegerberg determined to put on a show in NZ

Thu, Jul 6

2:10

Football Ferns teen Milly Clegg eyes World Cup windfall

Football Ferns teen Milly Clegg eyes World Cup windfall

Wed, Jul 5

The stars to watch at this year's Women's FIFA World Cup

The stars to watch at this year's Women's FIFA World Cup

Tue, Jul 4

Latest

Popular

31 mins ago

Black Ferns fend off spirited Canada to post another big win

Black Ferns fend off spirited Canada to post another big win

32 mins ago

Whānau Ora chair explains why she's running for Te Pāti Māori

7:39

Whānau Ora chair explains why she's running for Te Pāti Māori

57 mins ago

Michael Cera left out of Barbie group chat as he uses flip phone

Michael Cera left out of Barbie group chat as he uses flip phone

11:55am

'I have not failed': Marama Davidson defends ministerial record

20:17

'I have not failed': Marama Davidson defends ministerial record

11:37am

US man linked to two women's bodies found in storage units

US man linked to two women's bodies found in storage units

11:10am

Four-hour underwater concert in Florida for coral reef protection

Four-hour underwater concert in Florida for coral reef protection
1
2
3
4
5
6