New Zealand
Two dead, two critically hurt after fiery Hamilton crash

7:28am
The crash scene this morning. (Source: 1News)

Two people are dead and two others have been hospitalised in critical condition after a crash in Hamilton early this morning.

Police were called to the Whitiora crash, involving a car and a truck, about 3.45am.

"Two people died at the scene," a police spokesperson said. "Another two people have been transported to hospital in a critical condition.

The crash scene this morning. (Source: 1News)

"The car caught fire following the crash, and three officers are being treated for smoke inhalation after pulling occupants from the vehicle."

Ulster Street remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene and police urged people to avoid the area.

