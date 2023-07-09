Cricket
AAP

The Ashes: Broad's dad under fire over Warner social media dig

42 mins ago
Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of David Warner during the third Test of the Ashes.

Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of David Warner during the third Test of the Ashes. (Source: Getty)

International Cricket Council match referee Chris Broad has copped a stern word from the game's bosses after mocking Australian opener David Warner in a now-deleted social media post.

Broad took to social media on Friday after Warner was dismissed by his son Stuart for the 17th time in Test cricket.

Broad posted Warner's faced transposed onto an image of cartoon character Bart Simpson writing blackboard lines declaring: "Stuart Broad has got me out again".

The ICC refused to comment on Saturday, but AAP has been told that the post did not go down well in the Dubai-based organisation.

There is a view that Broad's post does not meet the conduct required from an official, with the 65-year-old set to be reprimanded.

Broad had deleted the post by Saturday morning, but the issue is expected to be dealt with internally by cricket's bosses.

A former England Test opening batsman himself, Broad is not officiating in the Ashes series and was spotted at Headingley watching the match in the stands on day three.

He has presided over four Australian Tests in the past year and would likely be a match referee at this year's ODI World Cup in India.

Broad found himself in the rare position of officiating over a Test involving his son during the COVID-19 era.

He fined him 15% of his match fee in one game for inappropriate language.

Warner's two dismissals to Broad at Headingley left him with the equal-third worst record of any batsman against a single bowler.

Only Michael Atherton's 19 times out to Glenn McGrath and Arthur Morris' 18 dismissals by Alec Bedser make for worse reading in Test history.

For more action from The Ashes live and free head to TVNZ+

CricketUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

The Ashes: Australia's fragile lead over England extended

The Ashes: Australia's fragile lead over England extended

Cummins is trying to help his side clinch the Ashes for the first time in England since 2001. England must win to stay alive.

Sat, Jul 8

'Always winning!' - Aus PM Albanese responds to Ashes controversy

'Always winning!' - Aus PM Albanese responds to Ashes controversy

It comes after British PM Rishi Sunak earlier accused Australia of breaching the spirit of cricket.

Tue, Jul 4

2:07

UK PM Sunak accuses Australia of breaching spirit of cricket

UK PM Sunak accuses Australia of breaching spirit of cricket

Tue, Jul 4

2:07

Aus rips out top order in England chase of 371 after injured Lyon bats at Lord's

Aus rips out top order in England chase of 371 after injured Lyon bats at Lord's

Sun, Jul 2

Aus extends lead over England to 221 runs before rain ends Day 3 at Lord's

Aus extends lead over England to 221 runs before rain ends Day 3 at Lord's

Sat, Jul 1

Cummins leads Australia to thrilling opening Ashes win

Cummins leads Australia to thrilling opening Ashes win

Wed, Jun 21

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

Cyclone-ravaged riverbeds bring buried fossils to the surface

2:14

Cyclone-ravaged riverbeds bring buried fossils to the surface

42 mins ago

The Ashes: Broad's dad under fire over Warner social media dig

The Ashes: Broad's dad under fire over Warner social media dig

7:00pm

Prison release: Let out, but can they stay out?

8:27

Prison release: Let out, but can they stay out?

6:39pm

Greens unveil election manifesto: 'Bold, ambitious, achievable'

2:17

Greens unveil election manifesto: 'Bold, ambitious, achievable'

6:27pm

Southland kids with disabilities encouraged to have a go at new event

0:44

Southland kids with disabilities encouraged to have a go at new event

5:36pm

Auckland bus driver strike to affect thousands of commuters tomorrow

Auckland bus driver strike to affect thousands of commuters tomorrow
1
2
3
4
5
6