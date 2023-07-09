The Ashes: Advantage England after sodden third day of 3rd Test

A swashbuckling Travis Head has kept Australia in the third Ashes Test, before England went to stumps on day three at 0-27 in pursuit of 251 for victory.

Asked to bat after tea following a lengthy rain delay that washed out the first two sessions, Australia lost six wickets in 20.1 overs to be all out for 224 at Headingley.

England were were able to survive the five overs to stumps and get the target down to 224, with Zak Crawley on nine and Ben Duckett 18.

Australia have already burned a review when they thought Crawley edged Mitchell Starc down legside, while a nick also landed just in front of Steve Smith on the following ball.

But the situation could have been far worse for an Australian side aiming to wrap up the Ashes with victory, if not for Head.

ADVERTISEMENT

Playing a Ben Stokes-like innings, the counter-attacking left-hander managed the strike and targeted the boundaries despite England having nine men on the ropes.

He hit seven fours and three big sixes that sailed over the legside and well into the crowd before he finally perished in the deep to Stuart Broad (3-45).

With Todd Murphy (11) at the other end, Head helped put on 41 for the ninth wicket and then another 13 for the final stand with Scott Boland.

Australia can feel unfortunate they were forced to bat in the most difficult conditions of the match, with the ball moving around under heavy cloud cover.

England's Mark Wood celebrates after dismissing Australia's Pat Cummins. (Source: Associated Press)

But they must also reflect on several brain fades in good conditions in the evening of day two, which ultimately left their lower-order quickly exposed.

Both Marnus Labuschagne and Smith fell to poor shots in successive Moeen Ali overs, during a session in which Australia lost three wickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, in conditions that made it much more difficult to bat on Saturday, wickets fell.

Mitch Marsh was caught behind when he tried to get on the front foot and leave Chris Woakes (3-68), only for the ball to brush his bat.

Alex Carey went in similar circumstances, chopping on to a Woakes ball that bounced more than he expected on an attempted leave.

Starc was also caught when tucked up on the legside by Mark Wood and Harry Brook ran back to catch it from short leg, before Pat Cummins was caught behind off the quick.

The crowd at the Ashes on day three of the third Test. (Source: Associated Press)

At that point, Australia were in real trouble, before Head took charge.

Rain is forecast over the next two days, although with the pace at which the Test has so far been played, a result is still likely.

ADVERTISEMENT

A win for Australia would wrap up their first series win in England since 2001, while a draw would be enough to retain the Ashes if weather became a significant issue.

History is on England's side as they fight to stay in the series, with the last three fourth-innings finishes at Headingley being successful chases of 296, 362 and 322.

For more action from The Ashes live and free head to TVNZ+