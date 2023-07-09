World
AAP

Teens face murder charge after Melbourne boy, 14, killed walking home

37 mins ago
The 14-year-old boy and two friends were walking home from a railway station in St Albans late on June 26 when an SUV approached the group.

The 14-year-old boy and two friends were walking home from a railway station in St Albans late on June 26 when an SUV approached the group.

Three males have been charged with murder after a boy was attacked and killed in Melbourne's western suburbs.

The 14-year-old boy and two friends were walking home from a railway station in St Albans late on June 26 when an SUV approached the group.

The car turned and struck the boy, before two men in face coverings armed with knives got out and attacked him.

His friends were not hurt and managed to escape.

They called emergency services but the boy died on the way to hospital.

Detectives on Saturday night arrested an 18-year-old Tarneit man, a 17-year-old Wyndham Vale boy and a 17-year-old Deer Park boy over the incident. They have since been charged with murder, with all expected to face a children's court on Sunday.

