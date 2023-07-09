World
'Spirit of hairdressing' spat the latest strange twist in Ashes series

9:18am
Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey. (Source: Getty)

Claims that Alex Carey has become involved in a "breach of the spirit of hairdressing" have been denied by Australia, who insist it's all a case of mistaken identity.

In the latest strange twist to what has already been a bizarre Ashes tour, The Sun newspaper in the UK reported that Carey owed a Leeds barber for a $60 trim.

The story hit the headlines via former England captain Alastair Cook, who claimed on BBC radio he had visited the same hairdresser before day one of the Headingley Test and been told the tale.

According to The Sun, Carey had told the barber he was not carrying any cash after being informed bank cards were not accepted at the establishment.

Hairdresser Adam Mahmood was quoted as saying Carey had yet to return to pay up, and gave Australia's wicketkeeper until Monday to balance his bill.

But team management insisted that Carey had not had his hair cut since before the World Test Championship in early June.

Images of Carey also back that up, with Carey's locks far longer on Saturday than what they were even a few weeks ago.

Instead, it is believed a group of Australian players visited the barber in Leeds, and one had to pay via international money transfer on returning to the hotel as he was without cash.

The unnamed individual will return to the barber as soon as possible with the receipt to clear up any confusion.

The story was the talk of Australia's team even before they arrived at Headingley for a wet day three, with Steve Smith having a crack at The Sun on social media.

"I can confirm Alex Carey has not had a haircut since we were in London. Get your facts right The Sun," Smith posted on social media.

The hair-raising tale comes days after Carey was installed as public enemy No. 1 in England following his controversial stumping of opposite number Jonny Bairstow in the second Test at Lord's.

He was again booed to the wicket on Saturday as Australia were all out for 224 in their second innings, as the Western Terrace sung: "Stand up if you hate Alex Carey".

In a tour full of sledging, David Warner even copped it from International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee Chris Broad on Friday after he was dismissed by Broad's son Stuart for the 17th in Test cricket.

Broad has since deleted the tweet from social media and, while he is not officiating this Test, he was expected to be reprimanded by the ICC.

