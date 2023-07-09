World
Associated Press

Scooter-riding gunman fires randomly, kills 87-year-old in NYC

3:17pm
A motor scooter recovered at the scene of a shooting, in the Queens borough of New York.

A motor scooter recovered at the scene of a shooting, in the Queens borough of New York. (Source: Associated Press)

A scooter-riding gunman killed an 87-year-old man and wounded three others in a string of random shootings that stretched across two New York City boroughs, local police said.

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody without incident and his identity was not revealed by police, Assistant Police Chief Joseph Kenny said at a news conference.

A 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and a scooter were recovered.

The New York Police Department pulled an image of the gunman from video and sent it to phones of officers, some of whom spotted the suspect about two hours after the first shooting.

“We don’t know the motive. It seems his acts were random,” Kenny said.

In all, the NYPD said there were five shootings carried out during the spree by someone on a scooter, one in Brooklyn and four in Queens.

No one was injured in one of the shootings.

The shootings began around Saturday 11.10am (local time). when someone on a scooter shot a 21-year-old man in the shoulder in Brooklyn.

He was brought to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Seventeen minutes later, an 87-year-old man was shot multiple times in the Richmond Hill area of Queens. He later died at a hospital.

A gun recovered at the scene of a shooting, in the Queens borough of New York.

A gun recovered at the scene of a shooting, in the Queens borough of New York. (Source: Associated Press)

Shortly afterwards in Queens, witnesses reported a man on a scooter firing randomly into a group of people, although nobody was hurt.

Eight minutes later, a 44-year-old man was shot in the face. He was in critical condition at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

About one minute later, a 63-year-old man was shot in the torso. He was in stable condition at a hospital.

Killings in the nation’s most populous city have risen in recent years to about where they were a decade ago — well below an early-1990s peak.

The number of people wounded by gunfire surged in New York City during the pandemic and remains stubbornly high, and the city has also confronted a series of high-profile crimes.

Mayor Eric Adams, a former New York City police captain, has stressed the importance of getting guns off the streets.

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Teens face murder charge after Melbourne boy, 14, killed walking home

Teens face murder charge after Melbourne boy, 14, killed walking home

The teen and two friends were walking home from a train station when an SUV approached the group.

37 mins ago

Meet the US researcher digging up recipes from the grave

Meet the US researcher digging up recipes from the grave

Rosie Grant has whipped up a batch of TikTok fans by following gravestone recipes, a growing US trend to memorialise loved ones.

2:52pm

US man linked to two women's bodies found in storage units

US man linked to two women's bodies found in storage units

11:37am

Four-hour underwater concert in Florida for coral reef protection

Four-hour underwater concert in Florida for coral reef protection

11:10am

Extremely overdue book returned to US library 119 years later

Extremely overdue book returned to US library 119 years later

6:00am

Investigation after Boeing 737 Max engine catches fire

Investigation after Boeing 737 Max engine catches fire

9:00pm

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

BBC presenter alleged to have paid teen for explicit photos

BBC presenter alleged to have paid teen for explicit photos

34 mins ago

Bloodied Kiwi fighter Dan Hooker emerges victorious at UFC 290

Bloodied Kiwi fighter Dan Hooker emerges victorious at UFC 290

37 mins ago

Teens face murder charge after Melbourne boy, 14, killed walking home

Teens face murder charge after Melbourne boy, 14, killed walking home

3:59pm

All Blacks captain Sam Cane apologises for kicking pitch invader

0:15

All Blacks captain Sam Cane apologises for kicking pitch invader

3:31pm

'Heroic' cops praised for pulling occupants from fiery Hamilton crash

'Heroic' cops praised for pulling occupants from fiery Hamilton crash

3:17pm

Scooter-riding gunman fires randomly, kills 87-year-old in NYC

Scooter-riding gunman fires randomly, kills 87-year-old in NYC
1
2
3
4
5
6