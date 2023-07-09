Michael Cera left out of Barbie group chat as he uses flip phone

Michael Cera couldn't be a part of the Barbie group chat because he doesn't have a smartphone.

The 35-year-old actor stars alongside the likes of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as well as other A-listers like Dua Lipa and Will Ferrell in Greta Gerwig's hotly-anticipated movie based on the iconic Mattel doll, but revealed that because he only has a flip phone, he was unable to keep up to date with his co-stars outside of work.

He told People: "Margot was so great. She had a sleepover with the Barbies before photography started, and the Kens were allowed to either visit briefly or to phone in and say hi.

Simu Liu added: "So we made sure to show our support but not be overbearing with our presence. And all the Barbies and Kens got in a group chat."

Michael explained: "I don't have an iPhone myself… I have a flip phone. But I still think I wouldn't belong on [the group chat] anyway, because [my character] Allan is sort of in his own little world.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Greta's gift for me when I arrived was a picture disc of NSYNC's [2000 album] No Strings Attached which felt like somehow a real guiding light in the backstory of this character."

The Superbad star insists his decision not to join sites like Twitter or Instagram wasn't "conscious" - he just never got around to it because he doesn't find them interesting.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "It doesn't feel conscious [the decision not to join social media]. I guess it's just something that I didn't elect to do. Because everybody does it, it starts to feel like a big choice. But it's just not interesting to me."