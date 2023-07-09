German county elects far-right candidate, first since Nazi era

Mike Knoth is more than thrilled that a far-right populist party's candidate recently won the county administration in his hometown in rural eastern Germany for the first time since the Nazi era.

The gardener despises the country's established parties, he doesn't trust the media and he feels there are too many migrants in the country.

The far-right party Alternative for Germany, or AfD, he hopes, will improve everything that's not going well in his eyes in Sonneberg, which is in the southeastern state of Thuringia.

"I think the fact that so many people voted for Alternative for Germany has already given it legitimacy," Knoth, 50, said during an interview this week as he walked his dog down the town's deserted main shopping street.

But some in Sonneberg haven't been won over by the AfD's nationalist and antidemocratic rhetoric.

Margret Sturm, an optometrist whose family has been selling glasses in Sonneberg for almost 60 years, voiced her concern in an interview with a public television station.

"I told them that I don't think it's good to vote for the AfD. And whoever votes for the AfD must know that they have the Nazis in tow," Sturm told The Associated Press in an interview in her store.

Sturm can barely fathom what happened after the interview was aired last week.

Margret Sturm. (Source: Associated Press)

"We got hate mail, threatening phone calls, every minute. We were insulted by people we don't even know, who don't know us, who don't know the business."

The threats were so relentless that Sturm's husband installed surveillance cameras inside the store.

But Sturm, 60, said she wouldn't let anybody silence her.

"People here are afraid to take a stand against the AfD and that makes us even more worried than anything else."

She said that other residents who oppose the AfD no longer want to voice their criticism openly.

It doesn't bother Knoth that the AfD is under surveillance for its ties to far-right extremists.

Gardener Mike Knoth. (Source: Associated Press)

"It was elected democratically, and I don't find anything offensive about it," he said.

Knoth expects the AfD to take a law-and-order approach, curb immigration and make Germany safe.

Tackling migration and fighting crime are hardly topics that belong to the job description of a local county administrator, but the AfD's Robert Sesselmann campaigned successfully on these themes.

The runoff election in Sonneberg county last month pitted Sesselmann against centre-right rival Jürgen Köpper.

Official figures showed that Sesselmann won by 52.8% to 47.2%.

Sonneberg has a relatively small population of 56,800, but the win was a symbolic milestone for the AfD.

Alternative for Germany first entered the national parliament in 2017 following an anti-migrant campaign in response to a mass arrival of refugees in Europe.

Now a decade old, the party has been polling at record levels nationally with between 18% and 20% of support.

AfD's Thuringia leader, Björn Höcke, has espoused revisionist views of Germany's Nazi past. In 2018, he called the Holocaust memorial in Berlin a "monument of shame" and called for Germany to perform a "180-degree turn" when it comes to the way it remembers its past.

In the early 1930s, Thuringia was one of the first power bases of Adolf Hitler's National Socialist Party.

Nowadays, the AfD appeals especially to people in the formerly communist and less prosperous eastern states, such as Thuringia.