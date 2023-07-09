Environment
Four-hour underwater concert in Florida for coral reef protection

Tamara Bredova, left, costumed as a mermaid, pretends to play a ukulele underwater at the Florida Keys event.

Tamara Bredova, left, costumed as a mermaid, pretends to play a ukulele underwater at the Florida Keys event. (Source: Associated Press)

Hundreds of divers and snorkelers listened to an underwater concert that advocated coral reef protection in the Florida Keys today.

The Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival, which also spotlighted eco-conscious diving, took place at Looe Key Reef, an area of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary located about 10 kilometres south of Big Pine Key.

Established in 1990, the sanctuary protects 9800 square kilometres of waters including the barrier reef that parallels the 201-kilometre-long island chain.

Participants swam among Looe Key's colourful marine life and coral formations while listening to water-themed music broadcast by a local radio station. The music was piped undersea through waterproof speakers suspended beneath boats above the reef.

The oceanic playlist included the Beatles' Yellow Submarine, Jimmy Buffett's Fins and the theme from The Little Mermaid.

Kelly Angel, left, and Kara Norman, right, pretend to play underwater musical instruments at the Florida Keys event.

Kelly Angel, left, and Kara Norman, right, pretend to play underwater musical instruments at the Florida Keys event. (Source: Associated Press)

Tunes were interspersed with diver awareness messages about ways to minimise environmental impacts on the world's coral reefs, whose rich biodiversity has led them to be called the rainforests of the sea.

While the festival's primary purpose was to encourage reef preservation, it also afforded a singular underwater experience.

"Mermaids" and other costumed characters added unique visual elements to the auditory offering on part of the continental United States' only living coral barrier reef.

The four-hour musical event was staged by local radio station 104.1 FM and the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce.

