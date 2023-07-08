World
US to give Ukraine cluster bombs, defends controversial decision

9:14am
Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base in 2011.

Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base in 2011. (Source: Associated Press)

The Biden administration will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said, vowing the US will not leave Ukraine defenceless and asserting that Kyiv has promised to use the controversial bombs carefully.

The decision comes on the eve of the NATO summit in Lithuania, where US President Joe Biden is likely to face questions from allies on why the US would send a weapon into Ukraine that more than two-thirds of alliance members have banned because it has a track record for causing many civilian casualties.

Biden, in a CNN interview, said it was a difficult decision, but he ultimately took the Defense Department's recommendation to provide the bombs.

"It took me a while to be convinced to do it," said Biden, adding that he discussed the matter with allies and with lawmakers on the Hill.

He said "the Ukrainians are running out of ammunition" and the cluster bombs will provide a temporary fix to help stop Russian tanks.

The move was met with divided reactions from Congress, as some Democrats criticised the plan while some Republicans backed it.

The munitions — which are bombs that open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets — are seen by the US as a way to get Kyiv critically needed ammunition to help bolster its offensive and push through Russian front lines.

US leaders debated the thorny issue for months, before Biden made the final decision this week.

Pentagon spokesman US Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder.

Pentagon spokesman US Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder. (Source: Associated Press)

Sullivan defended the decision, saying the US will send a version of the munition that has a reduced "dud rate", meaning fewer of the smaller bomblets fail to explode.

The unexploded rounds, which often litter battlefields and populated civilian areas, cause unintended deaths.

US officials have said the US will provide thousands of the rounds, but provided no specific numbers.

Marta Hurtado, speaking for the UN human rights office, said "the use of such munitions should stop immediately and not be used in any place".

Questioned at length about the decision, Sullivan said the US consulted closely with allies before making the final decision, noting that even allies who have signed on to a ban of the bombs "have indicated, both privately and many of them publicly over the course of today, that they understand our decision".

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan. (Source: Associated Press)

Allies "recognise the difference between Russia using its cluster munitions to attack Ukraine and Ukraine using cluster munitions to defend itself its citizens and its sovereign territory", he said.

The US "will not leave Ukraine defenceless at any point in this conflict, period".

A convention banning the use of cluster bombs has been joined by more than 120 countries that agreed not to use, produce, transfer or stockpile the weapons and to clear them after they've been used.

The United States, Russia and Ukraine are among those who have not signed on.

