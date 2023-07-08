World
Associated Press

Six dead, about 80 injured in Italy nursing home fire

8:34am
A firetruck and a police car are parked outside the Casa per Coniugi nursing home.

A firetruck and a police car are parked outside the Casa per Coniugi nursing home. (Source: Associated Press)

A fire that broke out in a Milan nursing home killed six residents and injured about 80 others, Italian firefighters said.

The blaze apparently began in the room of two female residents who were among the dead, firefighters said.

A man and three other women also died.

Two of the people injured were in critical condition, while most of the others were treated for smoke inhalation, firefighters told Italian state radio.

Luca Cari, a spokesperson for Italy's national firefighters corps, said firefighters were investigating the cause.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala told reporters at the scene that about 100 uninjured residents were being transferred to other facilities in the northern Italian city.

People who lived nearby told reporters for the state radio service that they saw people inside the nursing home standing at the windows holding cloths to their faces against the smoke.

Rome daily newspaper La Repubblica said many of the residents have Alzheimer's disease.

WorldUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

US to give Ukraine cluster bombs, defends controversial decision

US to give Ukraine cluster bombs, defends controversial decision

Two-thirds of NATO alliance members have banned cluster bombs due to a track record for causing many civilian casualties.

9:14am

Spacey's accuser denies actor's defence claim, says 'it was horrific'

Spacey's accuser denies actor's defence claim, says 'it was horrific'

The accuser says the Academy Award winner peppered him with a "machine-gun" torrent of crude verbal abuse before grabbing him by the crotch.

9:10pm

Girl, 8, killed after car crashes into London school

Girl, 8, killed after car crashes into London school

Fri, Jul 7

Andrew Tate loses appeal against house arrest in Romania

Andrew Tate loses appeal against house arrest in Romania

Fri, Jul 7

'Not our king!': Protesters chant, boo King Charles in Scotland

'Not our king!': Protesters chant, boo King Charles in Scotland

Thu, Jul 6

Greta Thunburg charged with disobeying police during protest

Greta Thunburg charged with disobeying police during protest

Thu, Jul 6

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Man critical after becoming trapped in industrial machine

Man critical after becoming trapped in industrial machine

18 mins ago

'Gut-wrenching': Gisborne couple lose home to Category 3

'Gut-wrenching': Gisborne couple lose home to Category 3

49 mins ago

Hipkins' backup plane for China trip more 'unusual' than claimed

Hipkins' backup plane for China trip more 'unusual' than claimed

10:26am

Investigation continues into man's 'unexplained' death in Māhia

Investigation continues into man's 'unexplained' death in Māhia

10:10am

The story behind the popular New Zealand fashion label YOUKNOW

The story behind the popular New Zealand fashion label YOUKNOW

9:45am

Woman arrested outside Taylor Swift's beachfront Rhode Island home

Woman arrested outside Taylor Swift's beachfront Rhode Island home
1
2
3
4
5
6