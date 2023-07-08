Motorsport
Shane van Gisbergen finishes fourth in return to Supercars

12 mins ago
Shane van Gisbergen in his new Chevrolet.

Shane van Gisbergen in his new Chevrolet. (Source: Supplied)

Will Brown has launched himself to the top of the Supercars championship standings at the expense of teammate Brodie Kostecki at the NTI Townsville 500, scoring his fourth win of 2023.

Brown made it a trifecta of conversions from pole-position this season, repeating the domination he enjoyed in Perth and Tasmania.

He trailed Erebus Motorsport teammate Kostecki by 59 points heading into the first of the weekend's two 250km races at Reid Park, moving top of the Supercars standings with a career-first victory in north Queensland.

Kostecki had a horror beginning to his tropical track weekend, suffering a steering-rack issue at practice on Friday before losing second gear in today's race on his way to a 19th-place finish.

Brown is now tied on four race wins through 16 races with Red Bull Ampol's Broc Feeney.

His victory was a first ever at Reid Park for Erebus, and the team's sixth of the season.

Brown looked poised to run away with the race following his second mandatory stop but a late safety car was triggered when Todd Hazelwood stopped with 20 laps still to go.

The safety car pitted with 16 laps remaining, and what had been an endurance race turned into a supersprint to the chequered flag.

Brown cruised home to victory by 3.3 seconds ahead of Feeney and Chaz Mostert while Kiwi driver Shane van Gisbergen, back in Australia after his historic NASCAR debut, finished fourth.

Brown's win continues Chevrolet's stranglehold in the Gen3 Supercars era. A Camaro has crossed the line first in each of the 16 races this season.

After beginning the race 10th, Mostert's three-stop strategy paid dividends when the safety car was deployed as he was able to pit quickly and get fresher tyres for the sprint home.

He surged up from ninth, finishing third for his first podium place since Newcastle in round one.

RACE 16 RESULT:

1. Will Brown (Erebus Motorsport)

2. Broc Feeney (Red Bull Ampol Racing) +3.300

3. Chaz Mostert (Mobil 1 Optus Racing) +5.438

4. Shane van Gisbergen (Red Bull Ampol Racing) +11.631

5. Cam Waters (Monster Energy Racing) +13.010

SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS:

1. Will Brown 1255 pts

2. Brodie Kostecki (Erebus Motorsport) 1212 pts

3. Broc Feeney 1211 pts

4. Shane van Gisbergen 1174 pts

5. Chaz Mostert 1114 pts

Motorsport

