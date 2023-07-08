World
Britney Spears hit herself in the face in NBA star fracas

7:15am
Britney Spears and Victor Wembanyama.

Britney Spears and Victor Wembanyama. (Source: Associated Press)

No charges will be filed following a brief investigation of the altercation involving pop star Britney Spears, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and a member of the player's security team, Las Vegas police said overnight.

Spears said she was struck by a security guard as she tried to approach Wembanyama near a restaurant in a Las Vegas casino complex earlier this week. Wembanyama said a person — he later was told it was Spears — grabbed him from behind.

Spears filed a police report, alleging battery. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department said its investigation is over and "no charges will be filed against the person involved".

Police say surveillance video shows Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face after her hand was pushed off Wembanyama.

Wembanyama is scheduled to make his NBA Summer League debut for the Spurs in Las Vegas this weekend.

The 7-foot-3 French teen was the first pick in last month's NBA draft and is entering the league with as much acclaim as anyone since LeBron James in 2003.

Spears said she recognised Wembanyama at another hotel earlier in the evening and when seeing him again at the Aria Resort & Casino she "decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success".

Spears said: "His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face."

Spears said in posts on Twitter and Instagram that the run-in was "super embarrassing" and denied grabbing Wembanyama, saying she only "tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention".

She also said that she was hopeful of getting an apology from the team or the security guard who she said was involved.

Wembanyama had a different account of the events.

He said security advised him to not stop for anyone as he walked into the restaurant, mindful that pausing could cause a stir and allow a crowd to build.

He said one person was shouting "sir, sir" to him, "and that person grabbed me from behind", he said.

He was told hours later that person was Spears. He never saw her, he said, because he never turned around.

WorldNorth America

