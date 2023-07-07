World
AAP / 1News

Taylor Swift: Canadian PM appeals to add country to tour

12:55pm
New Zealand fans have been snubbed after Taylor Swift announced several concerts in Australia next year.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken to Twitter to try to convince US pop star Taylor Swift to add some stops on her Eras Tour in Canada after she announced 14 new dates in Europe.

"It's me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don't make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon," Trudeau said, replying to an earlier tweet by Swift announcing the new tour dates.

Swift's song Cruel Summer, released in 2019, is being performed on tour and has become a bigger hit this year than when it first appeared on her Lover album.

The tour, which kicked off in March in Arizona, includes more than 100 concerts in 2024 in the United States, Mexico, Europe, Asia and Australia but none in Canada.

It is not the first time that Swift's lack of Canadian stops has entered the political arena.

Last month Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux filed what he called an "official grievance" on social media imploring her to book some dates in Canada.

New Zealand fans are also feeling hard done by, with Swift not crossing the Tasman for shows before or after her dates in Melbourne and Sydney.

