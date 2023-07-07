Health

Minister defends $530m stockpile of rapid antigen tests

48 mins ago

The Government is defending its stockpile of more than $530 million rapid Covid-19 tests after accusations of wasteful spending.

In a response to written questions from the ACT Party's health spokesperson Brooke van Velden, the Government confirmed it had a total of nearly 60 million rapid antigen tests (RATs), with nearly 30% set to have expired unused by the end of July.

Van Velden said at an average cost of $8.86 per test, the total stockpile was worth about $531m, an eye-watering waste of money.

"It's almost half of Pharmac's annual budget. It could have paid for over 7000 counsellors' annual salaries. It could have given a $10,000 pay rise to New Zealand's 54,000 nurses.

"Instead it has been sent offshore to RAT producers in exchange for 60 million plastic test kits which will likely never be used."

She said Labour had scolded New Zealanders for panic-buying toilet paper while itself panic-buying RATs, and it could have been avoided if the Government allowed private importation of RATs from the start.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall defended the spending, saying the tests were purchased during a period of uncertainty during the pandemic.

"I stand by the Government's Covid-19 pandemic response," she said. "We made the decision to be as prepared for the ongoing pandemic as possible and stock was purchased to prepare us in the face of significant risk and uncertainty."

"The decision was made to ensure people were protected from price-gouging and make sure everyone had access to RATs to keep themselves safe."

