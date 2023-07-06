World's Barbie-mania coming to New Zealand

Barbie-mania is sweeping the globe and New Zealand isn't immune.

The Barbie hype is on the rise, with the new movie set to drop on July 20.

It's led to many brands jumping on board the Barbie train, from Cotton On, Kmart and Airbnb, which put up a listing for a real-life Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse.

It doesn't just end with global brands – this iconic doll has made a impact to many Kiwis' lives after her debut in 1959.

Patsy Carlyle is New Zealand's biggest Barbie collector and she wants to share her joy with others. (Source: Supplied)

For West Aucklander Patsy Carlyle, Barbie has had a significant role in her life.

Carlyle started collecting in 1984 when she bought her first Barbie doll for her colleague's daughter.

"I had no idea there were so many different types of Barbies and it kind of went from there," she told told 1News.

In the 1990s, Carlyle decided to take her collecting seriously after spending a lot of her time in upstate New York working at summer camps.

Patsy Carlyle's collection (Source: Supplied)

"I was lucky. I was able to buy a lot of Barbies and bring them back to New Zealand."

Carlyle even filled up a trunk to bring her vast collection back home.

Carlyle's collection has caught the attention of many, including Megan Dunn, a curator at Wellington Museum.

"Patsy just get so much joy from sharing her collection that it was an instant win," Dunn said.

Dunn worked with Carlyle to put her life and love for Barbie into The Barbie Collector exhibit at the museum.

"The show didn't just become about Barbie but the Barbie collector, Patsy Carlyle."

The exhibition has been created to capture the impact Barbie has had on Carlyle throughout her life.

"It's about fun. The collecting of Barbies just provided such a dramatic contrast to her role as a first responder," Dunn said.

Carlyle said Barbie is more than a doll but a form of creating life-long memories.

Patsy Carlyle showing 1News her collection. (Source: 1News)

"That's really what the dolls are all about – sharing happy memories and having fun," she said.

"I think there wouldn't be one person that couldn't come in this room and like one Barbie or identify with one of the Barbies in here."

Carlyle said it's "like there is Barbie-mania going on" ahead of the film's release.

"My friends have got caught up in the mania, if you want to call it that."

She said the doll's popularity may have grown due to owner Mattel broadening its appeal.

Patsy's Barbie collection. (Source: 1News)

"She really has got quite diverse and certainly meeting the market as such," Carlyle said.

The new Barbie movie is also drawing in crowds to the cinema.

"We opened up ticket presales two months ago and within a week or two, our first cinema was sold out," a Monterey Cinemas spokesperson said.

It's not the typical crowd, either.

Barbie fanatic Alexander Jones is among those excited for the new film.

"I think people are more excited for Barbie."

Patsy Carlyle's Barbie room. (Source: Supplied)

The Barbie Collector exhibit is also expecting a diverse range of people to come and embrace Barbie.

"I did see it as a show which could have appeal to families – it's not exclusively for kids," Dunn said.

"I don't wanna put a fence around Barbie and say who can and can't relate."

For many Barbie fans, the Barbie-mania will continue on for the rest of July, with The Barbie Collector exhibit opening on July 22.

By Enya Murphy