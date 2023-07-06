Tennis
Associated Press

Wimbledon protest: 3 arrested after confetti thrown on court

6:23am
As it happened, a rain delay came as the court was cleared after the interruption of Dimitrov's match.

As it happened, a rain delay came as the court was cleared after the interruption of Dimitrov's match. (Source: Associated Press)

Grigor Dimitrov was about to serve at Wimbledon when two environmental activists jumped out of the stands at Court 18 and disrupted his match by scattering orange confetti and puzzle pieces on the grass. His initial instinct? Get involved and try to stop them.

“But then I also realised,” the three-time Grand Slam semi finalist said, “that’s not my place to do that.”

Instead, security guards hauled away the woman and man wearing T-shirts from Just Stop Oil — an organisation that wants the British government to stop new oil, gas and coal projects — and the two were arrested “on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage,” according to the All England Club.

The next contest on that same court, best known as the site of John Isner's 2010 victory over Nicolas Mahut in the longest match in tennis history, was also interrupted by another man from that same environmental group.

He was corralled by two security guards and was arrested, too, the club said.

“Obviously it’s not pleasant,” said Dimitrov, a 32-year-old from Bulgaria who is seeded 21st in the men's bracket and ended up beating Japanese qualifier Sho Shimabukuro 6-1, 6-2, 6-1. “In the end of the day, there is not much you can do. I think everyone in a way did their part as quick as possible.”

The second match that was affected was British wild-card entry Katie Boulter's 7-6 (4), 6-2 win against Daria Saville of Australia. Boulter and Saville helped clean up the debris before their match resumed.

As it happened, a rain delay came as the court was cleared after the interruption of Dimitrov's match.

Security guards hauled away the woman and man wearing T-shirts from Just Stop Oil.

Security guards hauled away the woman and man wearing T-shirts from Just Stop Oil. (Source: Associated Press)

He said he did not feel threatened by what happened.

But Dimitrov did acknowledge there is a sense of vulnerability for players.

“You’re just out there, in a way,” Dimitrov said. “And also: The security are checking the bags when (people) are entering the grounds, but you just never know what the person might do.”

The All England Club coordinated with London police and other agencies to increase security for this year’s tournament, in part as a result of protests at other major sports venues in Britain this year.

“Based on what has happened at other sporting events, and on the advice from our key partners, we have reviewed our security plans, which have now been uplifted for The Championships accordingly,” All England Club operations director Michelle Dite said last week.

“We have plans in place to mitigate the risks working in partnership with specialist agencies and the Metropolitan Police and should an incident occur, the appropriate specialist teams will respond,” Dite said.

As it happened, a rain delay came as the court was cleared after the interruption of Dimitrov's match.

As it happened, a rain delay came as the court was cleared after the interruption of Dimitrov's match. (Source: Associated Press)

Her comments came a day after people representing Just Stop Oil briefly disrupted play about five minutes after the start of a cricket match between England and Australia in London. Players from both teams intervened when the protesters attempted to spread orange powder on the field.

Earlier in June, protesters held up the England cricket team bus briefly during the test against Ireland in London.

Activists also have targeted Premier League soccer matches, the Premiership rugby final at Twickenham, and the world snooker championship in Sheffield this year.

“I guess, in some ways, it would be a bit of a distraction if it was going on during the match, but I also understand the importance, too, sometimes, of people being able to protest for things that matter for them. And especially anything related to the climate,” said American Danielle Collins, who won her first-round match at Court 17 on Wednesday.

"This is a real thing that we’re dealing with, and I feel like not enough people are aware of those issues and have enough education around it.”

TennisWorldUK and EuropeClimate Change

SHARE ME

More Stories

Two-day streak for Earth's hottest days on record

Two-day streak for Earth's hottest days on record

The highs come after months of “truly unreal meteorology and climate stats for the year".

11 mins ago

2:27

The UK has hottest June since records began in 1884

The UK has hottest June since records began in 1884

The average temperature for June in the UK hit 15.8 degrees Celsius — 0.9C hotter than the joint previous record from 1940 and 1976.

Tue, Jul 4

Water cremation emerges as environmentally-friendly option in UK

Water cremation emerges as environmentally-friendly option in UK

Tue, Jul 4

6:00

Spacey accuser describes actor as a 'slippery, snaky' predator

Spacey accuser describes actor as a 'slippery, snaky' predator

Tue, Jul 4

'Selfish minority' - UK crackdown on climate protests begins

'Selfish minority' - UK crackdown on climate protests begins

Mon, Jul 3

King Charles to meet US President Joe Biden next week

King Charles to meet US President Joe Biden next week

Mon, Jul 3

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 1

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Two-day streak for Earth's hottest days on record

2:27

Two-day streak for Earth's hottest days on record

37 mins ago

What happens if your holiday rental doesn't match the photos?

6:32

What happens if your holiday rental doesn't match the photos?

55 mins ago

Hobbs and coach reflect on unexpected piece of sprinting history

2:03

Hobbs and coach reflect on unexpected piece of sprinting history

6:39am

Kevin Spacey groped man 'like a cobra... angry', court told

Kevin Spacey groped man 'like a cobra... angry', court told

6:23am

Wimbledon protest: 3 arrested after confetti thrown on court

0:22

Wimbledon protest: 3 arrested after confetti thrown on court

6:00am

Meet the teen who's taken every bus, train and ferry in Akl

3:54

Meet the teen who's taken every bus, train and ferry in Akl
1
2
3
4
5
6