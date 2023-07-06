World
Six young children 'safe' after police bust sex abuse ring in QLD

1:14pm
Child harm (file picture)

Child harm (file picture) (Source: istock.com)

Six children under the age of 10 have been rescued after police busted a network of child abusers operating in Queensland and other Australian states.

Officers from the Queensland Police Gateway Child Protection and Investigation Unit and the Whitsunday have executed six search warrants across the state and other jurisdictions in the past six months.

Seven people have been charged with a total of 44 child sexual abuse offences.

"An organised network of child sexual abusers has been dismantled through a series of complex investigative strategies, which has resulted in six children being rescued," Gateway Detective Inspector John Mison said. 

"This extensive investigation relied on assistance from other investigative units within Queensland and throughout the country with the network stretching from Central Queensland to the southern states."

Those charged ranged in age from 26 to 44.

A 27-year-old Aspley man faces 17 charges, including grooming a parent or carer of a child, indecent treatment of a child, and using a carriage service to access child abuse material, as well as drug supply and buying restricted medicines.

A 44-year-old Hendra woman was charged with multiple drug offences, while a 26-year-old North Lakes woman and a 29-year-old Jubilee Pocket woman were each charged with indecent treatment of a child and being involved in making and distributing child exploitation material.

