Person dies, weeks after being injured in Wellington hit-and-run

One person has died following an alleged hit-and-run in Wellington on June 18.

Police were called to the crash between a car and two pedestrians on Cable St about 1.15am.

The pedestrians were transported to hospital – one in a serious condition, and one critical.

The pedestrian who had been in a critical condition died in hospital yesterday.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man who was facing a number of charges, including excess breath alcohol causing injury, failing to stop to ascertain injury following a crash, failing to stop for police and driving while suspended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further charges for the man are likely, police said.