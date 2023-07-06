New Zealand
Person dies, weeks after being injured in Wellington hit-and-run

12:24pm

One person has died following an alleged hit-and-run in Wellington on June 18.

Police were called to the crash between a car and two pedestrians on Cable St about 1.15am.

The pedestrians were transported to hospital – one in a serious condition, and one critical.

The pedestrian who had been in a critical condition died in hospital yesterday.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man who was facing a number of charges, including excess breath alcohol causing injury, failing to stop to ascertain injury following a crash, failing to stop for police and driving while suspended.

Further charges for the man are likely, police said.

