World
Associated Press

Kevin Spacey groped man 'like a cobra... angry', court told

6:39am
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court where he is accused of sexual offenses against four men in Britain, in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court where he is accused of sexual offenses against four men in Britain, in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Source: Associated Press)

A man who said Kevin Spacey made crude and racially offensive remarks before forcefully grabbing his genitals said he kept the degrading incident boxed up inside for more than a decade because he feared no one would believe his word against that of an Oscar-winning “golden boy”.

“I was a keeper of his secret for a long time,” the man said as he finally unburdened himself by telling his story to a policeman in a video interview played Wednesday (GMT) for jurors in Spacey’s sexual assault trial in a London court.

The man was older and more emotionally and financially stable when he decided to join others who had accused the actor of sexual misconduct as the #MeToo movement exploded in 2017, the man said.

He does not seek blood or hope Spacey is imprisoned but wants accountability for an injustice that has eaten at him so long.

“It’s weird — he did it and I felt embarrassed,” the man said.

“He made me feel worthless at the time."

Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges that could send him to prison if he is convicted. His lawyer said Spacey denies all allegations of non-consensual acts and suggested the accusers are looking for payouts from the Hollywood star.

Four men have alleged they were sexually assaulted by the American actor between 2001 to 2013 while he worked at the Old Vic Theatre.

Kevin Spacey.

Kevin Spacey. (Source: Getty)

The charges include seven counts of sexual assault, three counts of indecent assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The man said he had been thrilled to meet an actor of Spacey’s calibre but his enthusiasm quickly soured as the actor showed up for a charity event looking dishevelled and smelling of booze.

He said Spacey looked him over lasciviously and launched into a “barrage of vile comments”.

“I bet you’re dirty," Spacey said, according to the man. He asked about the size of his private parts in a series of relentless sexual and racially offensive remarks.

“It went on and on and on,” the man said.

The Associated Press doesn’t typically name alleged victims of sex crimes, and British law prevents providing information that could reveal their identity.

Despite being younger, taller and larger than Spacey, the man said he felt powerless.

He didn't want to do anything to hurt the charity event and was so shocked and nervous that he tried to laugh it off.

“You could tell beyond a shadow of a doubt that I was uncomfortable,” he said. “I didn’t want to upset him. It’s mad, isn’t it?"

Spacey appeared in court in London after he was charged with sexual offenses against three men.

Spacey appeared in court in London after he was charged with sexual offenses against three men. (Source: Associated Press)

Spacey eventually let up on the comments but later when the two were alone, the man said the actor spun him around and grabbed his penis through his jeans.

“It wasn’t like a caress. It was like a cobra coming out and getting hold,” he said. “Not like a seduction. It was angry.”

The alleged victim is the third man to say Spacey aggressively grabbed his crotch.

When Spacey was questioned by London police in May 2019 about the allegations he said he had no recollection of meeting the man, according to a summary of the interview provided by prosecutors.

He denied he had been drinking or appeared dishevelled and said he hadn’t made the sexual remarks or fondled anyone.

Spacey said the man was seeking money. Prosecutors said he has filed a legal claim against Spacey for damages.

The man told police the incident had hurt his career because he had to turn down opportunities that would have put him in Spacey's orbit.

The man said he told one friend about the incident a week after it occurred and hadn’t told anyone else until he spoke with police. He said he felt better getting it off his chest, but was still conflicted about coming forward.

Actor Kevin Spacey, center, arrives at the Old Bailey, in London

Actor Kevin Spacey, center, arrives at the Old Bailey, in London (Source: Associated Press)

“Even now I feel like I’m telling tales out of school,” the man said.

In testimony earlier in the day, an accuser who said Spacey groped him during a night of heavy drinking said he hadn't thought much about trying to seek financial compensation.

But defence lawyer Patrick Gibbs confronted him with an email he sent Spacey through his website offering to remove himself from the court case for a settlement.

“When you say now that you never thought about trying to get money out of this are you telling the jury the truth?” Gibbs said.

“I am,” the man said. “I don’t see money mentioned anywhere in that email.”

“What sort of settlement did you have in mind with Mr. Spacey?” Gibbs asked.

The man said he had contacted police to be a character witness and support others who made accusations against Spacey.

He said he sent the email during a difficult period in his life when he was in a court fight with the mother of his son.

“I needed to prioritise ... and think about nothing else but my family and my son,” he testified.

The trial continues Thursday (local time) before a jury of nine men and three women in Southwark Crown Court. Spacey, who has homes in the US and London, is free on bail.

WorldEntertainmentCrime and JusticeNorth AmericaMovies

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man critical after pig shooting mishap in outback Qld

Man critical after pig shooting mishap in outback Qld

A loaded gun accidentally fired after one of a group was thrown to the ground after a 4x4 hit a bump.

9:58pm

Smallville actor released from prison for role in sex-trafficking case

Smallville actor released from prison for role in sex-trafficking case

Allison Mack was sentenced to three years behind bars in 2021 after pleading guilty to charges she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for NXIVM's Keith Raniere.

9:00pm

US Subway in trouble after joking about Titan sub tragedy

US Subway in trouble after joking about Titan sub tragedy

3:40pm

Fireworks explosions in US leave 1 dead, 9 injured

Fireworks explosions in US leave 1 dead, 9 injured

3:20pm

Judge blasts NSW cop who tasered 95yo for not appearing in court

Judge blasts NSW cop who tasered 95yo for not appearing in court

1:33pm

Man accused of murdering baby in South Australia

Man accused of murdering baby in South Australia

1:19pm

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 1

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Two-day streak for Earth's hottest days on record

2:27

Two-day streak for Earth's hottest days on record

38 mins ago

What happens if your holiday rental doesn't match the photos?

6:32

What happens if your holiday rental doesn't match the photos?

55 mins ago

Hobbs and coach reflect on unexpected piece of sprinting history

2:03

Hobbs and coach reflect on unexpected piece of sprinting history

6:39am

Kevin Spacey groped man 'like a cobra... angry', court told

Kevin Spacey groped man 'like a cobra... angry', court told

6:23am

Wimbledon protest: 3 arrested after confetti thrown on court

0:22

Wimbledon protest: 3 arrested after confetti thrown on court

6:00am

Meet the teen who's taken every bus, train and ferry in Akl

3:54

Meet the teen who's taken every bus, train and ferry in Akl
1
2
3
4
5
6