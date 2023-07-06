Entertainment
Jimi Hendrix's guitar going under hammer for $2m

9:33pm
Jimi Hendrix.

Jimi Hendrix. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

A guitar owned by Jimi Hendrix is set to be auctioned for NZ$2.02 million.

The Voodoo Child hitmaker – who died in 1970 aged 27 – played the 1961 Epiphone Wilshire in his early days with his group The King Kasuals, having traded in his Danelectro for the instrument when he was discharged from the army in 1962, paying just US$65 for the instrument.

The guitar was last for sale on the open market in 2008, and now auction house Moments in Time are selling it on behalf of a private collector, TMZ reports.

The instrument comes with a photocopied letter of authenticity and a binder of reprinted photographers showing the legendary musician with the guitar.

Last month, a guitar signed by Taylor Swift sold at a charity auction for NZ$194,132.

Country star Toby Keith and Friends hosted the 2023 OK Kids Korral auction, which raised an incredible NZ$2.9 million for children battling cancer, and the Grammy winner's instrument was the top seller.

A personal dinner with Toby went for NZ$113,243, and a fishing trip made NZ$129,421 and a guitar signed by country music superstars Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, and more also fetched NZ$71,818.

The Bengals’ Joe Burrow, Warriors’ Steph Curry, and Tiger Woods also offered up memorabilia.

Last year, Taylor's signed Midnights guitar sold for NZ$20,220.

The hitmaker's acoustic boasted a picture of the star lying down on the couch.

Money raised from the sale of the instrument will benefit war veterans suffering from PTSD.

It was part of the Raven Drum Foundation’s second annual 12 Drummers Drumming sale.

The non-profit was founded by Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen and his wife Lauren Monroe.

