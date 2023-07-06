Environment
Associated Press

Greta Thunburg charged with disobeying police during protest

Police officers talk to the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Swedish prosecutors have charged climate activist Greta Thunberg with disobedience to law enforcement in connection with a protest in Malmö last month.

Local newspaper Sydsvenskan reported that Thunberg was detained with other activists after they stopped traffic in the oil terminal of the port in Malmö on June 19.

A short statement by Swedish prosecutors said a “young woman” was charged with disobedience because she "refused to comply with police orders to leave the scene” during the protest. The statement didn't identify the woman, but Swedish Prosecution Authority spokeswoman Annika Collin confirmed that it was Thunberg.

Sydsvenskan said the 20-year-old Swedish activist will be called to trial at the end of July. Prosecutor Charlotte Ottosen told the paper that the crime of disobedience is typically punishable with fines.

Thunberg's media team didn't immediately answer a request for comment.

Thunberg inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change after staging weekly protests outside the Swedish Parliament starting in 2018.

