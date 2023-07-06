Boks stars skipping Wallabies to prepare for All Blacks in NZ

Prop Steven Kitshoff has been brought into the starting line-up for a second-string South Africa in their Rugby Championship opener against Australia at Pretoria, after Ox Nche picked up a chest muscle injury.

Kitshoff was supposed to be on his way to New Zealand, as part of an advanced party of players, before the Springboks' second fixture against the All Blacks at Auckland in July 15, but has been held back.

Nche has been ruled out of the remainder of the southern hemisphere competition and will work on his fitness before the Rugby World Cup in France, starting in September.

Former Junior Springbok prop Gerhard Steenekamp has been drafted into the squad for Saturday's game.

No.8 Duane Vermeulen will captain the side in the absence of Siya Kolisi, who is recovering from knee surgery and in doubt for the Springboks' world title defence, but will travel as part of the contingent heading straight to Auckland.

That group that misses the Wallabies game to focus on New Zealand contains the likes of hooker Malcolm Marx, locks Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager, and backline players Faf de Klerk, Cheslin Kolbe, Makazole Mapimpi and Damian de Allende, all World Cup winners.

"Our plan from the outset was to select a squad that we believe has what it takes to beat Australia, while at the same time selecting a group of players that could travel to New Zealand to give us the best possible chance to do well in both matches," said coach Jacques Nienaber.

Regular first-five Handre Pollard is out, while stand-in Damian Willemse has only recently recovered from injury and is on the bench against Australia.

Coach Eddie Jones is expected to name the Australia side on Thursday.

South Africa: 1. Steven Kitshoff, 2. Bongi Mbonambi, 3. Frans Malherbe, 4. Jean Kleyn, 5. Marvin Orie, 6. Marco van Staden, 7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 .Duane Vermeulen (captain), 9. Cobus Reinach, 10. Manie Libbok, 11. Kurt-Lee Arendse, 12. Andre Esterhuizen, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 14. Canan Moodie, 15. Willie le Roux

Reserves: 16. Joseph Dweba, 17 .Thomas du Toit, 18. Vincent Koch, 19. RG Snyman, 20. Evan Roos, 21. Deon Fourie, 22. Grant Williams, 23. Damian Willemse