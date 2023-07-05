Motorsport
AAP

SVG quashes talk of early Supercars exit after NASCAR stunner

29 mins ago
Shane van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen (Source: AAP)

Shane van Gisbergen's Supercars future is again up in the air after the three-time champion's stunning victory on NASCAR debut.

The Red Bull Ampol star became the first driver in 60 years to win their maiden NASCAR start when he conquered Chicago in the American series' first street race.

Van Gisbergen's heroics matched Johnny Rutherford - a three-time Indianapolis 500 winner - who also raced in the 1977 Bathurst 1000 - when he won at Daytona in 1963.

The 34-year-old's extraordinary triumph in the United States has already fuelled speculation his days in Supercars might be limited.

His immediate future in the touring car scene seemed to have been put to rest in April when a "multi-year" contract extension was announced by Triple Eight.

But in a later interview, van Gisbergen said he was looking forward to "at least one more year here, which is cool".

He was asked to clarify whether the deal was only a one-year extension and sheepishly confirmed that was correct.

After winning in Chicago, van Gisbergen briefly addressed his future in Australia.

Shane van Gisbergen poses after winning the opening race of the 2023 Melbourne SuperSprint.

Shane van Gisbergen poses after winning the opening race of the 2023 Melbourne SuperSprint. (Source: Photosport)

"I'm committed next year to Supercars," he said.

"I still love Supercars and hope it goes well there. But in (20)25, who knows.

"I'm doing one more year in Aus, then I'd love to come over here."

Red Bull Ampol boss Jamie Whincup is realistic van Gisbergen is going to be in high demand and offers will be flying in for him to leave Supercars.

Whincup said he would not stand in his former teammate's way if van Gisbergen wanted to leave at the end of this season.

"He's only contractually bound to us for next year," the Supercars legend told Fox Sports on Tuesday.

Shane Van Gisbergen celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park 220 Sunday.

Shane Van Gisbergen celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park 220 Sunday. (Source: Associated Press)

"Sitting here right now, of course I'm trying to run the business as well as I possibly can and I need the best drivers.

"But if any driver, engineer, employee came to me and said 'hey, my dream is to go to the other side of the world and do something else' then I'm not going to stand in their way.

"I want to open up opportunities for all my staff.

"I'm sure SVG (van Gisbergen) is just on a wave right now."

Van Gisbergen will return to Supercars action this weekend in Townsville as he attempts to cut the lead on season leader Brodie Kostecki.

Motorsport

SHARE ME

More Stories

Kiwi motorcycle racer Damon Rees dies in UK

Kiwi motorcycle racer Damon Rees dies in UK

His wife confirmed he died in Hull Hospital after undergoing surgery.

Sat, Jul 1

NASCAR great's in-laws, nephew, killed in murder-suicide

NASCAR great's in-laws, nephew, killed in murder-suicide

The victims are the parents and 11-year-old nephew of Chandra Janway, wife of seven-time NASCAR champ Jimmie Johnson.

Wed, Jun 28

Ryan Reynolds expands sporting capital with F1 investment

Ryan Reynolds expands sporting capital with F1 investment

Mon, Jun 26

Verstappen ties Senna in F1 wins as Red Bull collects 100th victory

Verstappen ties Senna in F1 wins as Red Bull collects 100th victory

Mon, Jun 19

Scott Dixon shoved by rival Will Power after IndyCar crash

Scott Dixon shoved by rival Will Power after IndyCar crash

Sun, Jun 18

Ferrari topples Toyota in return to 24 Hours of Le Mans

Ferrari topples Toyota in return to 24 Hours of Le Mans

Mon, Jun 12

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 1

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Hamilton truckies rally behind boy for his birthday

Hamilton truckies rally behind boy for his birthday

25 mins ago

South Island man accused of sexually assaulting six girls

South Island man accused of sexually assaulting six girls

29 mins ago

SVG quashes talk of early Supercars exit after NASCAR stunner

SVG quashes talk of early Supercars exit after NASCAR stunner

51 mins ago

Man arrested over theft of 26 Lego sets from Auckland store

Man arrested over theft of 26 Lego sets from Auckland store

1:33pm

Judge blasts NSW cop who tasered 95yo for not appearing in court

Judge blasts NSW cop who tasered 95yo for not appearing in court

1:19pm

Man accused of murdering baby in South Australia

Man accused of murdering baby in South Australia
1
2
3
4
5
6