World
Associated Press

Smallville actor released from prison for role in sex-trafficking case

17 mins ago
Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York in 2019 after pleading guilty to racketeering charges.

Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York in 2019 after pleading guilty to racketeering charges. (Source: Associated Press)

The television actor Allison Mack, who pleaded guilty for her role in a sex-trafficking case tied to the cult-like group NXIVM, has been released from a California prison, according to a government website.

Mack, best known for her role as a young Superman’s close friend on Smallville, was sentenced to three years behind bars in 2021 after pleading guilty two years earlier to charges that she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for NXIVM leader Keith Raniere.

Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Mack, 40, was released yesterday from a federal prison in Dublin, California, near San Francisco. Her release was first reported by the Albany Times-Union.

Mack avoided a longer prison term by cooperating with federal authorities in their case against Raniere, who was ultimately sentenced to 120 years in prison after being convicted on sex-trafficking charges.

Mack helped prosecutors mount evidence showing how Raniere created a secret society that included brainwashed women who were branded with his initials and forced to have sex with him.

In addition to Mack, members of the group included an heiress to the Seagram’s liquor fortune, Clare Bronfman; and a daughter of TV star Catherine Oxenberg of Dynasty fame.

Mack would later repudiate Raniere and express "remorse and guilt" before her sentencing in federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

WorldTelevisionNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

US Subway in trouble after joking about Titan sub tragedy

US Subway in trouble after joking about Titan sub tragedy

Subway's head office said: "This kind of comment has no place in our business."

3:40pm

Fireworks explosions in US leave 1 dead, 9 injured

Fireworks explosions in US leave 1 dead, 9 injured

Fireworks explosions in Michigan killed one woman and injured nine other people in two separate events.

3:20pm

Judge blasts NSW cop who tasered 95yo for not appearing in court

Judge blasts NSW cop who tasered 95yo for not appearing in court

1:33pm

Man accused of murdering baby in South Australia

Man accused of murdering baby in South Australia

1:19pm

Teen faces life in prison after 233kg meth bust in Sydney

Teen faces life in prison after 233kg meth bust in Sydney

11:45am

Final image shows happy father and son before Titan sub tragedy

Final image shows happy father and son before Titan sub tragedy

10:54am

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 1

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

One ticket wins $1 million Lotto First Division jackpot

One ticket wins $1 million Lotto First Division jackpot

17 mins ago

Smallville actor released from prison for role in sex-trafficking case

Smallville actor released from prison for role in sex-trafficking case

42 mins ago

Why laughter really is the best medicine

4:38

Why laughter really is the best medicine

50 mins ago

Black Ferns' teen sensation getting used to her 'superpowers'

1:57

Black Ferns' teen sensation getting used to her 'superpowers'

8:17pm

Analysis: Say goodbye to the 'free internet'

2:01

Analysis: Say goodbye to the 'free internet'

8:04pm

Akl birthing unit facing closure won't benefit from $74m Govt funding

2:09

Akl birthing unit facing closure won't benefit from $74m Govt funding
1
2
3
4
5
6