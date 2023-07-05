Liam, son of Rachel Hunter and Rod Stewart, engaged

Rachel Hunter and Rod Stewart's son Liam has got engaged.

The 28-year-old ice hockey star and his project manager fiancée Nicole Artukovich are to marry.

Liam and Nicole shared a picture on Instagram of themselves embracing, with her engagement ring on show, and wrote in the caption: "Forever [ring emoji]"

He wrote on Instagram Stories: "Some of the best hair in the game".

Rachel, 53, commented on the post: "Beautiful".

Rod's wife and Liam's stepmother Penny Lancaster, 52, wrote: "So magical, congratulations".

Liam's half-sister Ruby Stewart posted: "It’s about time! Love you two! Congrats!"

Rod became a grandfather for the second time in May when Nicole gave birth to her and Liam's first child, son Louie.

In a snap which featured the tot in a Celtic kit, Liam wrote at the time: "Welcome lad love you. American, British, Croatian, Kiwi. Louie Mark Roderick Stewart 5.12.23."

Liam received several congratulatory messages in response to the joyful news, with Louie's grandmother Rachel writing: "Welcome you beautiful angel."

Louie's step-grandmother Penny added: "Congratulations. That's the look of love. Can't wait for a hug."

Nicole also commented: "We did good."