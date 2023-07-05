World
AAP

Man critical after pig shooting mishap in outback Qld

9:58pm
The man in his 50s was taken to Cunnamulla Hospital in critical condition with a severe chest wound.

A man is fighting for his life after being accidentally shot in the chest during a pig hunting trip in outback Queensland.

A group of men were shooting feral pigs on private property at Cunamulla, 750km west of Brisbane, on Tuesday night.

One was thrown from the rear tray of a four-by-four when the driver hit a bump, Queensland Police said.

His loaded rifle discharged as he hit the ground, hitting another man in the torso.

The man in his 50s was taken to Cunnamulla Hospital in critical condition with a severe chest wound.

He was later airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Police have described the incident as an accidental discharge and said no charges had been laid at this stage.

It is understood the men were not local residents.

