Gold Coast Titans explain why seats are torched before games

The Gold Coast Titans NRL club has given fans a sneak peek at the seriously hot pre-game preparations undertaken by stadium staff.

A clip posted to Twitter yesterday shows a worker using a small flamethrower to torch seats around Cbus Super Stadium.

"Ready for the weekend #satisfying," the video is captioned.

It explains how every seat is blasted with fire before home games to leave them looking shiny and new.

The seats go from looking faded to sparkling and clean after the process is done.

Some on Twitter were disbelieving that all 27,690 seats were cleaned by the method.

"There is no way you do this to every seat before every home game," one person commented.

Others took the chance to post Aliens II memes where lead character Ripley fights off xenomorphs with a flamethrower.

Flame polishing is used in many industries to restore shine.