New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Full of dribble: Wayne Brown shows off football skills

26 mins ago

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has welcomed the world to Eden Park for the FIFA World Cup by showing off his football skills on the roof of the stadium.

The mayor was connected by harness to the top railings at the stadium and dribbled the ball along in front of gathered media.

"Well, there are people who say I dribble sometimes anyhow, so I found it quite interesting, I was quite proud of myself because it's actually got a slope on it," Brown said.

The mayor kicked several balls onto the park in a media event to encourage Aucklanders to get behind the tournament while also welcoming visitors to the city.

Brown said he would be attending games, too.

"I'm definitely booked in for the first one, and I'm keen to watch Senegal because I've got a mate who's a heavy hitter in Senegal.

"I'll be there cheering on as best I can, not that I'll be much help to them, but you've got to be there for them."

The mayor said there was a huge benefit to Auckland — and the rest of New Zealand — for staging such a big international event here.

Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner was encouraging people to purchase tickets for the games, which start at $10 for children.

"This is the biggest women's sporting event in the world, and we're very proud here at Eden Park to be hosting nine fixtures.

"This event, the opening fixture, will see 1.8 billion viewers globally and so to be part of history, whether it be bars, restaurants, cafes in the area, our volunteers, our 3000 strong workforce — be part of the event," he said.

It was a message Brown also reinforced.

"So many people around the world love it, so you've got to get into it, and it's here, so I'm going to watch it and enjoy it — no question about that."

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandFIFA World CupAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man arrested over theft of 26 Lego sets from Auckland store

Man arrested over theft of 26 Lego sets from Auckland store

The thefts are believed to have occurred over a three-month period from an Albany store.

1:53pm

Public tip, 'mystery shop' sees 677 Auckland WoFs revoked

Public tip, 'mystery shop' sees 677 Auckland WoFs revoked

A "non-certified inspector" at Newmarket Auto Repairs unlawfully issued nearly 700 WoFs in the last 10 months.

11:30am

Iconic canine Hairy Maclary celebrates a big birthday

Iconic canine Hairy Maclary celebrates a big birthday

7:37pm

2:23

Man missing for months, last seen at West Auckland address

Man missing for months, last seen at West Auckland address

Tue, Jul 4

'Near riots': Fury as Fullers raises Waiheke Island ferry prices

'Near riots': Fury as Fullers raises Waiheke Island ferry prices

Tue, Jul 4

Sewage-flooded couple find a Fair Go fix with Watercare

Sewage-flooded couple find a Fair Go fix with Watercare

Tue, Jul 4

3:19

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 1

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Silver Ferns unveil Netball World Cup dress named Manawarau

Silver Ferns unveil Netball World Cup dress named Manawarau

12 mins ago

Man charged with murder after Hamilton woman dies in hospital

Man charged with murder after Hamilton woman dies in hospital

26 mins ago

Full of dribble: Wayne Brown shows off football skills

0:48

Full of dribble: Wayne Brown shows off football skills

44 mins ago

Claim Becker went to extreme lengths to hide horse from debt collector

Claim Becker went to extreme lengths to hide horse from debt collector

57 mins ago

Invercargill civic leader quits after blowing on woman's neck

Invercargill civic leader quits after blowing on woman's neck

3:40pm

US Subway in trouble after joking about Titan sub tragedy

US Subway in trouble after joking about Titan sub tragedy
1
2
3
4
5
6