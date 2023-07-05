Full of dribble: Wayne Brown shows off football skills

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has welcomed the world to Eden Park for the FIFA World Cup by showing off his football skills on the roof of the stadium.

The mayor was connected by harness to the top railings at the stadium and dribbled the ball along in front of gathered media.

"Well, there are people who say I dribble sometimes anyhow, so I found it quite interesting, I was quite proud of myself because it's actually got a slope on it," Brown said.

The mayor kicked several balls onto the park in a media event to encourage Aucklanders to get behind the tournament while also welcoming visitors to the city.

Brown said he would be attending games, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm definitely booked in for the first one, and I'm keen to watch Senegal because I've got a mate who's a heavy hitter in Senegal.

"I'll be there cheering on as best I can, not that I'll be much help to them, but you've got to be there for them."

The mayor said there was a huge benefit to Auckland — and the rest of New Zealand — for staging such a big international event here.

Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner was encouraging people to purchase tickets for the games, which start at $10 for children.

"This is the biggest women's sporting event in the world, and we're very proud here at Eden Park to be hosting nine fixtures.

"This event, the opening fixture, will see 1.8 billion viewers globally and so to be part of history, whether it be bars, restaurants, cafes in the area, our volunteers, our 3000 strong workforce — be part of the event," he said.

It was a message Brown also reinforced.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So many people around the world love it, so you've got to get into it, and it's here, so I'm going to watch it and enjoy it — no question about that."

rnz.co.nz