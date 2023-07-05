Football Ferns teen Milly Clegg eyes World Cup windfall

From zero to 50,000 in one tournament: Milly Clegg's football career - and earnings - are taking off.

Clegg's selection in New Zealand's squad for the Women's World Cup did not only fulfil her footballing dreams.

It also guaranteed the 17-year-old her first serious earnings from the sport.

Governing body FIFA has guaranteed every World Cup player a minimum of $50,000 for their participation in the tournament, which begins this month in Australia and New Zealand.

Not bad for someone who was just 14 when her home country was announced as a host.

This time last year, Clegg was playing club football in Auckland and had one eye on the American college system, which doesn't allow entry to professional athletes.

So when Wellington Phoenix came calling with an opportunity to play in the A-League Women, she was happy to sign her first deal - but for zero dollars.

The club supported her to move from Auckland to the capital as she chased minutes and a spot at the World Cup, even though she didn't earn a cent.

"I didn't get paid because I was an amateur. I was wanting to go to America," she told AAP.

FIFA's $50,000 fee may not be a huge deal to stars like Clegg's inspiration - Australia's superstar forward Sam Kerr - but it is a life-changing amount to a 17-year-old.

Sam Kerr celebrates after scoring against the Football Ferns. (Source: Photosport)

"I haven't really thought about the money because I honestly didn't know whether I'd be in the team," Clegg said.

When reminded the payout doubles if New Zealand achieve their aim and get out of their group, Clegg was almost speechless.

"That's insane," she said.

The Phoenix should also benefit from her selection, with FIFA set to reward clubs who developed players at the World Cup.

More than just picking up a cheque for her participation, though, Clegg looms as a potential breakout in a Football Ferns side in need of game-changers.

Clegg has just two senior caps, earned in April friendlies, but brings experience from age-group World Cups.

She has turned out for the Ferns at FIFA's under-20 and under-17 tournaments inside the last 12 months, scoring at both.

Milly Clegg poses at the Football Ferns' World Cup squad announcement. (Source: Photosport)

"Definitely they helped a lot," she said. "They were great experiences. Playing against international players, even at that level, is really helpful.

"I definitely get very nervous, very nervous before games. But the more I play the better I'm getting.

"The first games at the under-20 World Cup, I was so nervous. I shouldn't have been that nervous but the more I played, the next few games were fine.

"Throughout the A-League season it got better. So I'll manage it. It's healthy to have some nerves."

As for who she looks up to in the sport as she takes her first steps at the elite level, Clegg does not hesitate to pick out Matildas great Sam Kerr.

"She's an amazing footballer," the teenager said. "And she's from Aussie, so it's close to home and kind of makes you think you can do it."