Five dead in July 4 mass shooting as US on track for record year

A 40-year-old man with a rifle, a pistol, extra magazines, a police scanner and a bulletproof vest fatally shot four men in a Philadelphia neighbourhood and chased and killed a fifth man inside a house, police said.

A 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old were also wounded in the violence that made the working-class area of Kingsessing the site of the nation's worst violence around the July 4 holiday.

The gunman fired at police as they chased him for blocks, police said. When they caught up, he surrendered in an alley, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference.

The shooter had no connection to the victims before the shooting, she said.

"Thank God our officers were on the scene and responded as quickly as they did. I can't even describe the level of bravery and courage that was shown, in addition to the restraint that was shown here," Outlaw said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers were flagged down to respond to the incident. Multiple calls reporting shots fired also came from Kingsessing.

Police found some victims and heard more shots as they were helping them, Outlaw said. Police told Fox 29 that a fifth victim had been chased into his home and shot to death. Bullet casings were found outside the home.

A second person was also taken into custody and may have returned fire at the suspect.

Police did not know whether there was a connection between the two, Outlaw said.

She said that officers found dozens of shell casings strewn across eight blocks.

Philadelphia police stand at the intersection of 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue after multiple people were shot in Southwest Philadelphia. (Source: Associated Press)

"You can see there are several scenes out here," Outlaw said. "We're canvassing the area to get as much as we can, to identify witnesses, to identify where cameras are located and to do everything to figure out the why."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Philadelphia violence was the country's 29th mass killing in 2023, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University, the highest on record by this time in the year.

The numbers of people killed in such events is also the highest by this time in the year.

There have been more than 550 mass killings since 2006, according to the database, in which at least 2900 people have died and at least 2000 people have been hurt.