Rugby
Associated Press

Ex-Scotland rugby player dies in paragliding accident

50 mins ago
Greig Oliver.

Greig Oliver. (Source: Getty)

A former Scotland rugby player was killed in a paragliding accident in South Africa while there to watch his son play in the Under-20 World Championship, authorities said.

Greig Oliver, who played for Scotland from 1987-1992 and was a member of the coaching staff at Irish rugby club Munster, died in the incident in Cape Town on Monday, Munster and the South African Rugby Union said. He was 58.

Oliver's son, Jack, is playing for the Ireland team at the tournament in South Africa and he was on holiday with his wife, Fiona.

South Africa's National Sea Rescue Institute said that Oliver was on a tandem paraglider with a pilot when they collided in mid-air with another tandem paraglider near the shore at Cape Town's Sea Point area.

Oliver and the pilot landed in the sea between 200-300 meters offshore. The pilot sustained minor injuries but Oliver was discovered on some rocks out at sea and entangled in the paragliding equipment, rescuers said. The rescue team performed CPR on him but he was declared dead, the sea rescue institute said.

The two people on the other paraglider were unhurt.

The South African Rugby Union said it “will do everything in its power to support the Oliver family in coping with this terrible situation.”

Oliver only played a handful of games for Scotland but did appear at two Rugby World Cups, in 1987 and 1991.

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 1

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

Wed, Jun 28

