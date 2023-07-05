Akl birthing unit facing closure won't benefit from $74m Govt funding

A $74 million boost has been given to Māori and Pasifika health providers to support child and maternity services, but a birthing centre in South Auckland won't see a cent.

Nga Hau Mangere Birthing Centre in Auckland's Māngere is currently facing closure, despite its attempts to secure Government funding.

The Government announcement was made right next door to the centre, which its workers are calling "disappointing".

Despite it serving the communities targeted by the fund, it's facing closure if a Government contract can't be secured soon.

"We've had about 870 plus births since we opened," Nga Hau Mangere's Letitia Lise Taihia said.

"Fifty-two per cent have been Pacific ethnicities. Of the mothers that have come through, 27% have been Māori."

Associate Health Minister Willow-Jean Prime said the Government already supports "three primary birthing centres here in South Auckland" when asked why Nga Hau Mangere didn't receive funding.

One of those centres is Turuki, Nga Hau's neighbour, who is open to collaborating with the birthing centre.

"We've had contact. We're also very keen," Turuki chief executive Te Puea Winiata said.

"We really honour the work that the Pacific midwives have been doing over the last four years in the birthing centre."

For expecting mums, the cultural importance of these birthing centres is a priority.

Māmā Atamarie Houpapa wants to raise her son in his culture right from the start.

"Tana ngakau Māori (they have a Māori spirit), just being patient, also hearing your name, if it's a Māori name, being pronounced correctly is always humbling," she said.

"Having that wrap-around support, you're looked after from the moment you walk in the door."