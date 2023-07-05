Health
AAP

AFLW player becomes first pro female athlete diagnosed with CTE

1:08pm
Heather Anderson in action for the Crows in 2017.

Heather Anderson in action for the Crows in 2017. (Source: Getty)

Adelaide AFLW premiership player Heather Anderson is the first known professional female athlete to be diagnosed with the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Anderson, a member of the Crows' flag-winning team in 2017, took her own life in November last year at the age of 28.

The Australian Sports Brain Bank has diagnosed Anderson as having had low-stage CTE and three lesions in her brain, according to the ABC.

The bank's director Professor Michael Buckland said the diagnosis, reported in the Springer Medical Journal, is significant.

"While we've been finding CTE in males for quite some time, I think this is really the tip of the iceberg," he told the ABC's 7.30 Report.

"And it's a real red flag that now women are participating (in contacts sports) just as men are, that we are going to start seeing more and more CTE cases in women."

Anderson's father, Brian Anderson, said the diagnosis was "a surprise but not a surprise".

"Now that this report has been published, I'm sort of trying to think about how it might play out for female sportspeople everywhere," he told the ABC.

"Suicide, it's a tough one, it's a tough way to see your child die, it's tough to see your child die anyway.

"But suicide causes you to re-examine everything, to look at every interaction."

Where to get help.

Where to get help. (Source: 1News)

SportHealthAustralia

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 1

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 1

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

