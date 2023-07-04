World
Associated Press

US man falls to death in front of family near waterfall

1:39pm
People at a viewpoint at of Multnomah Falls

People at a viewpoint at of Multnomah Falls (Source: Getty)

Authorities say a father died over the weekend when he fell roughly 61 metres while hiking with his wife and five children in Oregon.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 41-year-old Gerardo Hernandez-Rodriguez of Beaverton, Oregon.

Hernandez-Rodriguez was hiking with his family on a popular trail near Multnomah Falls, the state's tallest waterfall, on Sunday, the sheriff's office said.

He stumbled and fell from a switchback not far from the falls and the scenic Benson Bridge, roughly 48.28 kilometres east of Portland.

Sheriff's deputies and a US Forest Service ranger began to search the area, asking a nearby police department for a drone to help search the steep and largely inaccessible terrain.

A sheriff's deputy found Hernandez at the base of a cliff near a highway, directly below the trail where he slipped. Hernandez did not survive the fall, the sheriff's office said, and officials believe alcohol impairment was a contributing factor in the fall.

More than two million people go to Multnomah Falls each year, according to the US Forest Service. The sheriff's office said hikers in the Columbia River Gorge should have appropriate footwear and equipment, watch where they step and keep children within reach.

WorldNorth AmericaAccidents

SHARE ME

More Stories

Dispute over human remains centre of litigation in US

Dispute over human remains centre of litigation in US

Human remains are at the centre of a battle between a major regional health care system and the company contracted to dispose medical waste.

12 mins ago

Ex-Titan sub employee warned CEO’s ego could kill himself and others

Ex-Titan sub employee warned CEO’s ego could kill himself and others

"I don’t want to be seen as a tattletale but I’m so worried he kills himself and others in the quest to boost his ego," OceanGate's former director of marine operations reportedly wrote in an email years ago.

12:56pm

1:32

Man charged with murder after 6 die in US house fire

Man charged with murder after 6 die in US house fire

12:20pm

Canada man who opened heroin, meth shop dies of overdose

Canada man who opened heroin, meth shop dies of overdose

11:27am

Police officer, suspect killed in US hospital shoot-out

Police officer, suspect killed in US hospital shoot-out

11:03am

Ex-Titan sub passenger told implosion like sledgehammer crushing can

Ex-Titan sub passenger told implosion like sledgehammer crushing can

10:47am

2:16

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 1

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Van Gisbergen 'made us look like a bunch of fools' - NASCAR rival

Van Gisbergen 'made us look like a bunch of fools' - NASCAR rival

12 mins ago

Dispute over human remains centre of litigation in US

Dispute over human remains centre of litigation in US

41 mins ago

'I'm cold, Mama': The NZers struggling to stay warm this winter

'I'm cold, Mama': The NZers struggling to stay warm this winter

53 mins ago

Mo'unga: All Blacks will keep things simple against Argentina

Mo'unga: All Blacks will keep things simple against Argentina

2:24pm

Māori and Moriori place names maps launched

Māori and Moriori place names maps launched

2:08pm

YouTuber Logan Paul reportedly engaged to supermodel Nina Agdal

YouTuber Logan Paul reportedly engaged to supermodel Nina Agdal
1
2
3
4
5
6