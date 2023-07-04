World
AAP

Relative to be charged with Aus couple's medication murders

50 mins ago
Brenda and Lynton Anderson are believed to have been murdered, after both overdosing on medication.

Brenda and Lynton Anderson are believed to have been murdered, after both overdosing on medication. (Source: Nine)

A family member is set to face murder charges over the deaths of an older Adelaide couple who police say overdosed on deliberately administered medication.

Brenda Anderson, 94, died in hospital in March last year.

Her husband Lynton, also 94, died after being found unconscious by a carer at his home in May this year.

Police allege both died from drug overdoses from intentionally administered medication.

Last week, Detective Inspector Mark McEachern said concerns over Brenda's death were first raised during a coronial investigation, which unearthed alarming toxicology results.

A similarly concerning toxicology report was returned after Lynton's death.

On Tuesday, police said a 62-year-old woman, who was a family member, had been arrested and was expected to be charged with two counts of murder.

McEachern said detectives had no concern with the level of care Brenda received while in hospital, and had also ruled out carers being involved in Lynton's death.

Police asked to speak to anyone who had contact with the couple, particularly those with knowledge of any prescription or non-prescription medication they were taking.

