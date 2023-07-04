World
Associated Press

Police officer, suspect killed in US hospital shoot-out

45 mins ago
Sgt Heather Glenn.

Sgt Heather Glenn. (Source: Associated Press)

A man suspected of domestic violence fatally shot a police officer in a southern Indiana hospital yesterday and was then killed by other officers, authorities said.

The confrontation occurred at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City, across the Ohio River from Kentucky.

Police were called when a victim of domestic violence told hospital staff that Sean Hubert was on his way.

Tell City Sgt Heather Glenn tried to subdue Hubert, 34, at the hospital with an electronic device and arrest him, but it was ineffective, Indiana State Police said.

"During a brief struggle, Hubert produced a firearm and Sgt Glenn was shot," state police said.

"Officers with the Tell City Police Department and Cannelton Police Department returned fire and shot Hubert."

The shooting occurred inside the hospital, near the emergency room, Sgt John Davis told The Associated Press.

"They did not know he was armed," Davis said.

Glenn had spent nearly 20 years with the Tell City Police Department and the Perry County Sheriff's Office.

"Our police department suffered a tremendous loss," police chief Derrick Lawalin said.

"We lost a dear colleague, a dear friend. Sgt Glenn — she's a cornerstone of our department."

Lawalin also offered "thoughts and prayers" for Hubert's family.

Glenn and other officers had been searching for Hubert after speaking to the domestic violence victim, state police said.

Tell City, population 7500, is 1240 kilometres south of Indianapolis.

WorldNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Canada man who opened heroin, meth shop dies of overdose

Canada man who opened heroin, meth shop dies of overdose

Jerry Martin, 51, was immediately arrested after opening The Drugs Store in Vancouver earlier this year.

21 mins ago

Ex-Titan sub passenger told implosion like sledgehammer crushing can

Ex-Titan sub passenger told implosion like sledgehammer crushing can

"In a macabre way... it was reassuring," the former passenger told the New York Times.

10:47am

2:16

Texas man who went missing as teen in 2015 found alive

Texas man who went missing as teen in 2015 found alive

9:50am

Video: Crack in US roller coaster beam seen as thrill-seekers pass by

Video: Crack in US roller coaster beam seen as thrill-seekers pass by

9:36am

0:16

'Plane just dropped': Turbulence injures 7 on Sydney flight

'Plane just dropped': Turbulence injures 7 on Sydney flight

8:42am

Crypto facing 'extinction level event' amid regulator crackdown

Crypto facing 'extinction level event' amid regulator crackdown

5:00am

2:20

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 1

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

3 Auckland police officers charged with assault

3 Auckland police officers charged with assault

Thu, Jun 29

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Over 6300 healthcare workers join NZ's workforce - Little

Over 6300 healthcare workers join NZ's workforce - Little

10 mins ago

The stars to watch at this year's Women's FIFA World Cup

The stars to watch at this year's Women's FIFA World Cup

21 mins ago

Canada man who opened heroin, meth shop dies of overdose

Canada man who opened heroin, meth shop dies of overdose

36 mins ago

North Canterbury police inquire into reports of loud boom

North Canterbury police inquire into reports of loud boom

37 mins ago

McColl resigns after 'serious misconduct' as Athletics NZ coach

McColl resigns after 'serious misconduct' as Athletics NZ coach

45 mins ago

Police officer, suspect killed in US hospital shoot-out

Police officer, suspect killed in US hospital shoot-out
1
2
3
4
5
6