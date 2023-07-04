World
Associated Press

Explosion in downtown Tokyo injures four people

32 mins ago
An owner of the eatery who was among the injured told police that he noticed a smell of gas or sewage when he entered a smoking room, and the explosion occurred when he flicked his lighter, NHK said.

An owner of the eatery who was among the injured told police that he noticed a smell of gas or sewage when he entered a smoking room, and the explosion occurred when he flicked his lighter, NHK said. (Source: Associated Press)

An explosion at a building in Tokyo’s Shimbashi district shattered windows and spewed smoke, injuring four people, department officials said overnight.

Tokyo Fire Department said the explosion occurred at an eatery on the second floor of an eight-story building, injuring two people inside and two pedestrians who were hit by shards of glass.

Bystanders watch firefighters try to extinguish a fire at an explosion in a building Monday, July 3, 2023, in Tokyo.

Bystanders watch firefighters try to extinguish a fire at an explosion in a building Monday, July 3, 2023, in Tokyo. (Source: Associated Press)

Fire department officials said the four injured were all conscious but further details were unknown. NHK national television said three of them were seriously injured.

Police officers controls journalists near the scene of an explosion in a building Monday, July 3, 2023, in Tokyo.

Police officers controls journalists near the scene of an explosion in a building Monday, July 3, 2023, in Tokyo. (Source: Associated Press)

An owner of the eatery who was among the injured told police that he noticed a smell of gas or sewage when he entered a smoking room, and the explosion occurred when he flicked his lighter, NHK said.

WorldAsia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Woman's leg amputated after moving walkway accident in Thai airport

Woman's leg amputated after moving walkway accident in Thai airport

The 57-year-old passenger had been caught in the walkway, with Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport saying it will cover her medical costs.

Fri, Jun 30

Freak accident sees fish impaled through Aussie surfer's nose

Freak accident sees fish impaled through Aussie surfer's nose

"It was really lucky I didn't lose my eyesight," Steven Kezic said after his Indonesia surfing school adventure went awry.

Thu, Jun 29

1:47

Thousands rescued from cybercrime syndicates in Philippines

Thousands rescued from cybercrime syndicates in Philippines

Wed, Jun 28

Watch: Japanese robot arms reminiscent of Spider-Man villain

Watch: Japanese robot arms reminiscent of Spider-Man villain

Tue, Jun 27

0:53

South Korean mum accused of killing babies, keeping bodies in freezer

South Korean mum accused of killing babies, keeping bodies in freezer

Fri, Jun 23

Biden defends calling Chinese leader Xi a 'dictator'

Biden defends calling Chinese leader Xi a 'dictator'

Fri, Jun 23

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 1

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

'Several' cows hit and killed by truck in Waikato

'Several' cows hit and killed by truck in Waikato

32 mins ago

Explosion in downtown Tokyo injures four people

Explosion in downtown Tokyo injures four people

52 mins ago

Spacey accuser describes actor as a 'slippery, snaky' predator

Spacey accuser describes actor as a 'slippery, snaky' predator

6:33am

Djokovic, Swiatek win on opening day of Wimbledon

Djokovic, Swiatek win on opening day of Wimbledon

6:12am

Israel targets West Bank militant stronghold in major operation

Israel targets West Bank militant stronghold in major operation

5:40am

Sewage-flooded couple find a Fair Go fix with Watercare

3:19

Sewage-flooded couple find a Fair Go fix with Watercare
1
2
3
4
5
6