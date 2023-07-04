Explosion in downtown Tokyo injures four people

An explosion at a building in Tokyo’s Shimbashi district shattered windows and spewed smoke, injuring four people, department officials said overnight.

Tokyo Fire Department said the explosion occurred at an eatery on the second floor of an eight-story building, injuring two people inside and two pedestrians who were hit by shards of glass.

Bystanders watch firefighters try to extinguish a fire at an explosion in a building Monday, July 3, 2023, in Tokyo. (Source: Associated Press)

Fire department officials said the four injured were all conscious but further details were unknown. NHK national television said three of them were seriously injured.

Police officers controls journalists near the scene of an explosion in a building Monday, July 3, 2023, in Tokyo. (Source: Associated Press)

An owner of the eatery who was among the injured told police that he noticed a smell of gas or sewage when he entered a smoking room, and the explosion occurred when he flicked his lighter, NHK said.