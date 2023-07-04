Tennis
Associated Press

Djokovic, Swiatek win on opening day of Wimbledon

6:33am
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Argentina's Pedro Cachin during their first round men's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Argentina's Pedro Cachin during their first round men's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships. (Source: Associated Press)

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek advanced with straight-set victories overnight despite a rain delay as Wimbledon got started.

Venus Williams and Coco Gauff are among the other big names in action later on Day 1.

It is the year's third major tournament — and Djokovic won the first two: the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June. That puts him halfway to the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969. He came close to the feat in 2021, falling just one victory short when he lost in the final of the US Open.

He seeks a fifth consecutive title at the All England Club and eighth overall, which both would tie records for men.

Djokovic's title at Roland Garros was his 23rd at a Slam event, breaking a tie with Rafael Nadal for the men's mark in that category.

Djokovic, the No. 2 seed, beat Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (4) after a rain relay that lasted more than an hour. Groundskeepers used leaf blowers to dry the grass.

“It was definitely frustrating, of course, for all the crowd. For us players, we both wanted to play but the conditions were not great, obviously still slippery,” Djokovic said of the delay.

The 36-year-old Serb used a towel to help dry some wet spots: “I normally come out with rackets, not with towels.”

Swiatek, who owns four major titles but hasn’t been past the fourth round at the All England Club, beat Zhu Lin of China 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 Court, winning the final two games after the roof was closed following a rain delay.

Swiatek said she feels better prepared for the grass-court major this year following her title at the French Open.

“After Roland Garros,” she said on court, “I really took some time to just appreciate what happened. Last year, when I won Roland Garros, it was my second Grand Slam so it still felt, like, overwhelming, but this time I really could just focus on celebrating and actually getting back to work with more peace in my head and I try to be open minded for the grass season and I think it’s working. Hopefully I’m going to be able keep that mindset.”

Barbora Strycova, a semifinalist in 2019, became the first winner of this year's tournament by beating Maryna Zanevska 6-1, 7-5. On the men's side, seventh-seeded Andrey Rublev beat Max Purcell 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 on No. 3 Court.

Djokovic will be followed in the main stadium by Williams, a 43-year-old participating in the sport's oldest major tournament for the 24th time and taking on Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. Williams — whose younger sister, Serena, retired after last season — won five of her seven Grand Slam singles trophies at Wimbledon.

After Swiatek at No. 1 Court, three-time Grand Slam runner-up Casper Ruud was playing Laurent Lokoli. And then Gauff — a 19-year-old American who was a French Open finalist last year — will face 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

