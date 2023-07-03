Sport
Zoe Hobbs 'absolutely stoked' at Olympic qualification

8:14am
Zoe Hobbs competes in May 2023

Zoe Hobbs competes in May 2023 (Source: Getty)

Zoe Hobbs is "absolutely stoked" at qualifying for the Olympics after running 10.96s in Switzerland.

She set a new national record in the process as she won her 100m heat at the World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger in Switzerland.

Her time is also a new area record at La Chaux-de-Fonds, and was under the 2024 Paris Olympics qualification standard of 11.07s.

"When I saw the time come up I couldn't believe it. I didn't think I would run that time, especially given the conditions. It was 15 degrees at the time of that race with a 20-minute delay leading into the start. The wind was all over the shop with head and tail winds.

How fast Zoe Hobbs is.

How fast Zoe Hobbs is. (Source: 1News)

"I'm absolutely stoked to have done the qualifier time early. It takes a massive weight off my shoulders and makes a big difference leading into the rest of the season. I don't have to chase the time now. I can focus on what I need to in the lead up to the World Champs."

Should she line up in Paris, the 26-year-old will be the first NZ woman in 48 years to line up in the glamour 100m event.

The last was Sue Jowett, who ran in Montreal in 1976.

Elsewhere, New Zealand high jumper Hamish Kerr won his event at the Diamond League meet in Stockholm.

