Strong winds could close Auckland Harbour Bridge

Waka Kotahi has advised motorists of a strong wind watch in place for the Auckland Harbour Bridge and to plan on it being closed for most of today.

An amber alert is in place from 4am to 7am on Monday, meaning that "speeds are reduced," as wind gusts of 75 to 80km/h are forecast.

From 12pm to 9pm a red alert is in place, indicating all lanes of the bridge could close should high gusts hit.

Gusts of 90 to 100km/h are forecast, as well as possible gusts of 100 to 110km/h.

NZTA has asked motorists to drive to be cautious and drive to the conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the morning rush hour, the agency said the road was operating with four lanes in both directions. The bridge normally changes lane configuration during morning and evening peaks, with five lanes dedicated to the direction of rush hour-direction traffic.

"Look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, or full bridge closure, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge," the agency said in a statement.

"Drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

"Waka Kotahi is working closely with MetService to monitor wind speeds with maintenance crews out on the network ready to react and close lanes on the bridge if wind gusts exceed threshold levels."

Motorists are asked to use Waka Kotahi NZTA's traffic updates page as well as the NZTA Auckland and Northland Twitter page for any updates.