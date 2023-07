One person has died after a house fire in West Auckland's Glen Eden last night.

Emergency services were alerted to the West Coast Rd blaze about 9.25pm.

"One person was located in a critical condition inside the property and was transported to hospital," a police spokesperson said.

"Sadly, they have died this morning as a result of their injuries.

"Police are currently working with Fire and Emergency NZ investigators to determine the cause of the fire."