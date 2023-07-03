Tennis
Associated Press

Kyrgios pulls out of Wimbledon citing wrist injury

10:24am
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of Wimbledon this year.

Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of Wimbledon this year. (Source: Associated Press)

Nick Kyrgios pulled out of Wimbledon the night before the tournament's start, citing a wrist injury, a year after he reached his first Grand Slam final at the All England Club.

His withdrawal was announced by Wimbledon on Sunday night.

Kyrgios was seeded 30th in the men's bracket and was scheduled to face David Goffin on Monday.

Kyrgios will be replaced in the field by a player who lost during qualifying.

“I’m really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year. During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during Mallorca. As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist," Kyrgios posted on social media.

"I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn’t have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon.”

He has played just one match all season, after beginning 2023 by pulling out of the Australian Open because of a knee injury that required surgery.

The 28-year-old Australian also missed the French Open.

Hours before his withdrawal on Sunday, Kyrgios was asked at a pre-tournament news conference how his body was holding up and whether he was ready for best-of-five-set competition at a major tournament.

“I still think there’s some question marks, for sure,” he replied.

“I look at my preparations last year coming in, I probably had the most ideal preparation possible,” Kyrgios said. “It couldn’t be any different this year.”

Tennis

SHARE ME

More Stories

Wozniacki returning to tennis three years after retiring

Wozniacki returning to tennis three years after retiring

The US Tennis Association said it will grant Caroline Wozniacki a wild-card invitation to participate in the US Open, which begins in New York on Aug. 28.

Fri, Jun 30

Nick Kyrgios reveals psych ward stay following Wimbledon loss

Nick Kyrgios reveals psych ward stay following Wimbledon loss

The Australian tennis star said he was "drinking, abusing drugs" and his relationships with family and friends were deteriorating.

Thu, Jun 15

Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title at French Open

Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title at French Open

Mon, Jun 12

Djokovic beats ailing Alcaraz to reach French Open final

Djokovic beats ailing Alcaraz to reach French Open final

Sat, Jun 10

Michael Venus beaten in mixed doubles final at French Open

Michael Venus beaten in mixed doubles final at French Open

Fri, Jun 9

Kiwi Michael Venus into French Open mixed doubles final

Kiwi Michael Venus into French Open mixed doubles final

Thu, Jun 8

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 1

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

23 mins ago

Auckland woman missing for weeks, police 'concerned'

Auckland woman missing for weeks, police 'concerned'

28 mins ago

Lanes closed as strong winds hit Auckland Harbour Bridge

Lanes closed as strong winds hit Auckland Harbour Bridge

34 mins ago

$2.4 million for mental health support for farmers

$2.4 million for mental health support for farmers

48 mins ago

Men and dog stabbed in e-scooter brawl, three men arrested

Men and dog stabbed in e-scooter brawl, three men arrested

56 mins ago

Gwen Stefani overjoyed with Hollywood Walk of Fame honour

Gwen Stefani overjoyed with Hollywood Walk of Fame honour

11:02am

Wellington Mayor denies drunken behaviour at restaurant

Wellington Mayor denies drunken behaviour at restaurant
1
2
3
4
5
6