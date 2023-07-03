Kiwi Zoe Hobbs makes history by qualifying for Paris Olympics

Zoe Hobbs has qualified for the Paris Olympics with a time of 10.96 seconds to become the first New Zealand female sprinter to achieve the feat.

Hobbs opened up her Europe season at the Lausanne Diamond League to record a time of 11.20 secs last Friday.

She then backed up her race this morning at the World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger in Switzerland.

The Kiwi sprinter not only won her race, she also recorded a new national and area record.

The 26-year-old will now be focusing on her lead up to the World Track and Field Championships in Budapest in August.

Elsewhere, New Zealand high jumper Hamish Kerr won his event at the Diamond League meet in Stockholm.

Kerr had a best height of 2.24 metres to win by 4cm from Belgian Thomas Carmoy.

At the same meeting Geordie Beamish ran a personal best 8:17.63, to finish fourth in the 3000m steeplechase.

By RNZ's Symone Tafuna'i